The Grammys are once again sharing their time with the BAFTAs across the pond, meaning that some celebrities who might have shown up to Music's Biggest Night are in the UK. But not to worry, the Grammys know how to bring the star power, and that includes some of the biggest political guns in the country. On a night where a president won his second spoken word Grammy, host Alicia Keys brought out another star. Michelle Obama is at the 2019 Grammys, and she's got words of wisdom for everyone.

This year's host, Alicia Keys, opened the show with a speech about the power of music and how it crosses all genres and social lines. On a night where all different facets of record sound are honored, from music soundtracks to audiobooks to every type of music, it was an appropriate way for the first time host to start the program.

But then she smiled and said, "You don't think I came alone, did you?" Most would have expected a piano to appear and perhaps a duet partner. But instead, four women walked out: Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Jennifer Lopez, and Michelle Obama.

The crowd went wild for each in turn, but when it came time for the former first lady to speak, she couldn't get the words out over the roar.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While some might have thought Obama was there to remind everyone to vote in the 2020 election or push her best selling book, that was not her intention at all. When the crowd finally simmered down and let her speak, her tribute was to the music she grew up with.

From the Motown records I wore out on the South Side to the 'Who Run The World' songs that fueled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story. And I know that's true for everybody here. Whether you like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves, our dignity, our sorrows, our hopes, and joys. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters, every story within every voice, every note within every song.

In contrast to the roar of her entrance was the silence as she spoke. This was a crowd who clearly misses the Obamas to this day, and Michelle especially.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This was Michelle O's first time at the Grammys, and she didn't skimp on dressing for the occasion. Her dark silver pantsuit wasn't just glamorous in the extreme, but in keeping with her style since leaving the White House, it looked comfy as hell. While Gaga was dolled up in a tight silver gown, and Jennifer Lopez was all large jewels at the neckline and colossal hat on her head, Michelle looked supremely comfortable in something that could have passed for the world's most high-end Christmas pajamas.

The 61st Grammys Awards still have several hours left of awards to hand out. But the former First Lady already took home the entire night in her pocket.