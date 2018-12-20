If you want to end 2018 on a bright and happy and bold note, take a cue from our former FLOTUS, who just nailed the style game in the most brilliantly #goals outfit ever. Michelle Obama's gold Balenciaga boots are the stuff that iconic fashion moments are made of and prove that she will forever be the raddest First Lady ever. Seeing any celebrity make a totally gutsy fashion move is always exciting, but seeing a powerful politician who once lived in the White House do it? That's next level cool.

Obama wore the boots during the final stop of her promotional tour for her new book, Becoming, lighting up the stage like the total ray of sunshine she is. (Come back to us, sob.) The event was held in Brooklyn last night and featured a talk with ultimate style maven, Sarah Jessica Parker, so you know Obama had to bring a look. The boots were thigh high, making both of her legs look as if they'd been gilded, and boasted a rainbow holographic shine. Pointy toes and stiletto heels finished off the shoes, which are what I'd imagine a space-dwelling superhero of he future would wear. Obama is a real-life Superwoman, so it makes total sense.

The dazzling boots are from Balenciaga's spring 2018 collection and will run you a cool $3,900 if you want a pair of your own. Affordable? Certainly not, but if anyone deserves to wear shoes with a price tag that equates to three months of New York City rent it is hands down Michelle Obama. She paired the boots with a metallic marigold dress from Balenciaga's spring 2019 collection, creating a head-to-toe look that's pure gold. In my opinion, it's more exciting than any other outfit we saw walk down red carpets this year—leave it to Obama to make her book tour the most stylish event of the season.

In case you haven't heard much about Becoming, it's a personal memoir in which Obama chronicles the moments in her life that shaped her into the incredible force she is today. "With unerring honesty and lively wit, she describes her triumphs and her disappointments, both public and private, telling her full story as she has lived it—in her own words and on her own terms," reveals the book's website. "Warm, wise, and revelatory, Becoming is the deeply personal reckoning of a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations—and whose story inspires us to do the same."

Political parties and views aside, I think we can all agree that Obama is a woman whose work, intelligence, sense of humor, and kindness has made our country a better place. She's earned her titles of role model and icon and will undoubtedly inspire future generations of women to come. What I love about her wearing these wild gold boots is that it proves that women should be taken seriously, no matter how they choose to dress. Audacious style is a sign of an audacious woman.