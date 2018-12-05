Michelle Obama & George W. Bush Shared A Sweet Moment At George H.W. Bush's Funeral

Remember when the internet caught President George W. Bush handing Michelle Obama a candy during Senator John McCain's funeral in September? Well get ready to say "aww" again. Michelle Obama and George W. Bush had another sweet moment at George H.W. Bush's funeral on Dec. 5, in the form of a sweet callback. Even in a time of mourning, there are bright spots.

Former president George H.W. Bush passed away on Friday, Nov. 30 at the age of 94. On Wednesday, Dec. 5 friends, family, world leaders, and fellow presidents gathered to pay respect at Bush Senior's state funeral held at the Washington National Cathedral. Bush Senior's son, President George W. Bush was joined by three other living presidents: President Barack Obama, President Bill Clinton, and current President Donald Trump. After the family entered, Bush and his wife, Laura Bush, went over to greet the former presidents who were already seated in the pew. When it came time for Bush to shake Obama's hand, it looked like he handed her something — once again — and the former first lady took it, giggled, and smiled as can be seen in a video shared by Social Media Editor at ABC Evan McMurry.

Bush and Obama were seated next to each other at McCain's funeral in September, and Twitter noticed that at one point Bush took a candy from his wife and handed it to Obama.

