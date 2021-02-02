Michael B. Jordan is a hot commodity. Like, literally. The Black Panther star was crowned People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2020. And can we talk about what he looks like shirtless? Recently, fans couldn’t help but drop tongue and fire emojis in the Instagram comments of steamy vacation pics taken by his new girlfriend, Lori Harvey (she commented “mine” on one). But aside from his good looks, he’s also recognized for an impressive resume. He's already started 2021 with a bang, appearing in the funniest new Super Bowl commercial for Amazon's Alexa. And Michael B. Jordan’s upcoming new movies promise fans will get to see even more of him this year.

Speaking of movies, they're the one thing Jordan longs for the most. “I miss going to the movies!” he tells Elite Daily. “There are so many movies that I wanted to watch in the theater that I didn’t get the opportunity to. That’s something that I’m really looking forward to hopefully getting back to doing — restaurants, movies, shopping.”

Luckily for Jordan fans, funky shooting schedules and COVID-related cancellations in Hollywood haven’t completely affected his work, which is why he’s eager to tease what’s next. “In 2021, [I’ll be] knocking out a couple movies in front of the camera, you know, try to produce as much as I can,” Jordan says, noting he’s been “developing” a lot. “There’s a lot going on — some that I can’t really speak on right now. But just know that this past year I’ve been strategizing and developing and working on a lot of things. And in 2021 and 2022, you guys are gonna be able to see that.”

Those projects include the Tom Clancy thriller Without Remorse plus Creed III, in which he'll make his directorial debut. As for whether he’d return to the role of Erik Killmonger for Black Panther 2, he told People it’s certainly not off the table.

Still, Jordan has also had to stay put at home while dreaming about a coronavirus-free future. That’s why he teamed up with the International WELL Building Institute for a campaign promoting its WELL Health-Safety Rating, a seal that basically asserts the building you’re about to enter — whether it be a restaurant, office, or baseball stadium — is a safe shared space. “I’m a big foodie and I love restaurants and I love sitting down to eat,” he says. “I know they’re helping people get back to business as usual, getting back to as close to what we had before.”

While he’s eager for a sunnier tomorrow, Jordan recognizes extra time spent at home has been healthy. In addition to watching shows like Ozark and Lovecraft Country, he’s been working out — his routine involves a mix of HIIT circuit training, boxing, swimming, riding bikes, and cardio (“not my favorite thing to do in the world”) — and connecting with family.

“Whether it’s Zoom or not, you know, I got a chance to spend quality time with them, which is really important because I’m always on the go,” he says, explaining he prioritized “little acts of service” to show affection. “It allowed me to get caught up on a lot of reading, watch a lot of television shows. I might have ordered in a little too much, but I’m trying to work that off right now.”

As for having no choice but to entertain yourself at home, Jordan has some advice. “Don’t be scared to listen to yourself and your inner thoughts. Sit still. Use this time to work on the things you want to work on,” he says. “Meditation is something I try to practice as much as I can. The more you do it, the better you’ll feel. As much as I want us to get back to doing all the things that we loved doing before, I think there’s a balance between listening to yourself and putting yourself in a better position to make healthy decisions.”