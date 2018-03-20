This week, the sun enters the fiery sign of Aries, so we can all expect to be infused with that enterprising, go-getter attitude. However, Mercury retrograde in Aries means you might be feeling super impatient in the next few weeks, and you have astrology to thank for it. There's more than meets the eye when it comes to the sun being in Aries, because it might not play well when it comes to the movement of the other planets in the skies right now. All your energy might feel a bit like lightning in a bottle, and you may feel as though any progress you make is thwarted by circumstances outside of your control. With the sun in Aries, we tend to give up and try something else when we're met with challenges that test our patience, it's best to arm ourselves with information about what's really going on right now.

We have Mercury going into retrograde, which can throw a wrench in our day to day plans, but on top of that, the interplay between the Sun in Aries and Saturn in Capricorn coming up on Mar. 29, 2018 might make you feel like your long-term plans are getting screwed up too. So what's actually happening to make you feel this way, and what can you do to stay grounded?

What's Happening: Sun in Aries squares Saturn in Capricorn

Mar. 29, 2018, The Sun in Aries will move into an aspect that's known as a "square" to Saturn in Capricorn. So what does this mean? Essentially, aspects describe how well planets get along with one another, and a square basically translates to "not so good." Squares describe a planetary battle of will. It describes a relationship between two planetary energies that won't back down from one another.

Because the Sun is the planet of personal power, and Saturn is the planet of restriction, a square between these two planets suggests some difficulty in advancing with personal projects. Whatever it is that you have been working on that's near and dear to your heart might take longer than you expect because of some outside circumstance preventing you from making progress. You have Saturn in Capricorn to thank for the restricting influence, and the Sun in Aries to thank for the feeling of impatience.

Additional Challenges: Mercury in Retrograde

You've also got Mercury in Retrograde this month, which certainly will put a wrench in your daily plans. Mercury is the planet that rules communication, technology, even thought, so you may feel a good amount of confusion and slowdown in those areas. Generally all it takes to work with this energy is extra preparation, and a little more attention to detail.

Mercury in Retrograde can be frustrating, but it's not the mot challenging thing to work with in astrology, in spite of all the hype. Just make sure to leave a little more time to make your daily commute, and keep a ton of to do lists around. Double check your calendars and addresses before you send out an email; make sure you don't send anything out that you'd regret getting in front of the wrong set of eyes.

The One Good Thing

One benefit of this month's horoscope is that it can teach us about determination. In spite of whatever comes up, if you remain patient and work toward your goals with focused effort, you'll eventually begin to see that you've still made a lot of progress over time. Use this month not to launch new projects, but to prepare to launch them when Mercury goes direct on April 15, 2018.

Another thing to look forward to is whenever Mercury goes direct, there's almost always information that is illuminated to us that was somehow missing during this time period. There's a lot to look forward to if you stay focused on what matters most to you and you're able to remain grounded in your efforts to achieve your goals.