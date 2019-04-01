We made it! We actually survived the worst Mercury retrograde of all time... if I do say so myself. Sadly, Mercury in Pisces felt a lot more manic than magical, but hey, I'm pretty sure it taught you something, right? Anyhow, enough with the waterworks already. Mercury in Aries 2019 is here to spice things up, and lord knows we need it! BTW, in case you haven't noticed, I am an overly-emotional water sign who just so happens to be surrounded by fire signs, and can't help but watch them in awe. Why? It's simple. Their level of confidence is over-the-top, and their BDE is ridiculous.

Don't get me wrong; I am totally proud of my cosmic trifecta, (sun, moon, and ascendant), but they're all water signs! So... by all means... feel free to buy me a giant glittery unicorn float so that I don't drown in my own tears. (Also, please excuse my Cancer sun, moon, and Mercury martyrdom... or don't?) Anyhoo, enough about me. Let's cut to the chase, y'all. I am officially channeling the Mercury in Aries vibes, which means I better get to the fucking point, and quick! For those of you who aren't aware, Mercury, the messenger planet, enters IDGAF Aries on Wednesday, Apr. 17.

Remember, the zodiac sign Mercury is traveling through determines the collective's style of communicating, as well as our general delivery in conversations. For instance, IDK about you, but when Mercury was in Pisces, I felt a sense of restlessness, and ambiguity. It was a foggy time, so making decisions, and speaking clearly was definitely a challenge. Now, the energy of Mercury in Aries, on the other hand, couldn't be more different. Put it this way: Aries loves to be first, and the more challenging the better. So, you can already imagine what happens when Mercury slides into a cardinal fire sign.

On that note, let me introduce you to Mercury in Aries...

Mercury In Aries: Apr. 17 - May 6, 2019

Relax, Aries... no one's calling you obnoxious... perhaps loud-mouthed, but never obnoxious! Anyway, I digress. In assertive Aries, the planet of communication and thought process is bold, and straight to the point. Mercury in Aries does not waste time, and it won't give up without a fight either. After all, Aries is the first sign in the zodiac, right? Well, you know what they say, the way you do one thing is the way you do everything, and Aries has enough courage and confidence to take the lead. This is precisely because of its red-hot planetary ruler Mars; hence Aries' animalistic desires, and impulsiveness.

Speaking of which, imagine having that same amount of passion and zealousness, when communicating, and exchanging messages. Plus, the way we think will also be influenced by this fiery transit, as Mercury also rules the mind. However, in the end, the purpose of Mercury in Aries goes beyond the sassy attitude, and the #NoFilter convos. This transit is here to teach us how to communicate with confidence, and authenticity. Be a leader not a follower. The same way Aries has the audacity to take a stand and fight for what they believe in, this energy is double-daring us to work on our leadership skills, despite the opinions of others.

You know that feeling when you want to say something, but you're second-guessing it to avoid a negative reaction? For the record, I'm not referring to anything cruel or blasphemous, (even though that is totally relative) I'm talking about owning up to something that you personally stand for as an individual. Anyway, now is the time to speak up, and really say what's on your mind. However, be careful with your delivery, as Mercury in Aries is no stranger to confrontation.