April showers bring May flowers, but that doesn't make the month of April any less significant. After all, this is the beginning of spring, which is basically the best season of the year, if I do say so myself. BTW, these three zodiac signs will have the best April 2019, and I personally think they deserve it: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius. Let's face it, we all deserve to have a good month, but the reason I say that is, Pisces season has not been a walk in the park for the fire sign family, and well... for any of us. However, I'm pretty sure the water signs already knew how to swim through those waters.

Nevertheless, April is action-packed with transits, and my personal favorite... drum roll please... retrogrades! Yep, that's right, stargazers. Three planets will retrograde this month, and BTW, I'm totally kidding about that being my favorite. No one likes retrograde cycles, although, I have good news for you all. Jupiter is one of the three planets kicking off its backward spin, and given that it is the planet of abundance and expansion, we probably won't hate this transit as much as we'd think. For instance, here's how I see it: Imagine if Santa Claus traveled the world delivering gifts for a whole week, instead of in one night.

Jupiter is similar in the sense that it is the planet of benevolence, higher learning, and good fortune, which means, this retrograde will elongate our process of expansion and discovery. Not bad, eh? Although, given Jupiter's larger-than-life personality, it's easy to become overly optimistic, or perhaps over-indulgent, throughout this retrograde transit. Anyway, I don't want to make it all about Jupiter, because when is it not? Saturn and Pluto will also retrograde, and for the record, these celestial bodies are nothing like Jupiter. Saturn, aka "Father Time," is the planet of discipline and structure, while Pluto destroys and transforms, as it is a symbol of all that is hidden beneath the surface.

Meaning, when these two outer planets slow down, we are being asked to look inward at both our structures and limitations, while reflecting on the meaning of power, and where it has been taken away from us in previous occasions. I know, it's all very complex, but it's important to take note of it, as these outer planets can ultimately affect an entire generation, which is another reason why they're often referred to as generation planets. Truth is, the slower they move, the more power they have. I mean, picture a slow-moving tornado. Wouldn't the after-effects be more potent? Well, same thing goes for the outer planets in astrology.

Anyhoo, here's what's in store for the fire signs:

Aries: You're Walking On Sunshine

Who are we kidding? It's your birthday season, and what can I say? It's going to be lit, in every sense of the word. Imagine, the sun, Mercury, and Venus will all be making a cosmic cameo in your sign this month, so trust me when I say, you will be as charismatic as ever. Anyway, make sure you go out and celebrate, Aries. Have fun!

Leo: You're Feeling Spontaneous AF

Getting away for a much-needed vacay, Leo? Just so you know, the stars are totally aligning in your favor, so if I were you, I would make the best of it. On another note, with the sun, Mercury, and Venus traveling through your sister sign this month, you will be gifted with harmonious energy flow. Some of you could catch a lucky break this month, too! So, don't be afraid to take risks, Leo.

Sagittarius: You're Feeling Like The Life Of The Party

Talk about a lucky year, huh Sag? Your ruling planet Jupiter is traveling through your sign, expanding your horizons, and gifting you with abundance, and fortune, but guess what? Jupiter begins its retrograde in your sign this month, which means more time in your sign! Woohoo! Plus with the sun, Mercury, and Venus shaking up your expressive fifth house this month, all I'm going to tell you is, you're on fire, Sagittarius. So, whether you're falling in love, or getting those creative juices flowing, one thing's for sure: this is your time to shine. Period.