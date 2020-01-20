Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day Throwback Instagram Left Out Something Big

Back in 2018, Melania Trump celebrated the first anniversary of Donald Trump's inauguration with a throwback picture on Instagram, which — oddly enough — mentioned nothing about her husband. Instead, she chose a picture showing her on the arm of an army officer. Now, two years later, Melania Trump's inauguration day throwback Instagram features an even more puzzling choice: a photo that includes both her and the POTUS — or, at least, a photo that did include both her and Donald Trump before she cropped him out. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment, but did not immediately hear back.

In the original photo, taken on Jan. 20, 2017, Melania is pictured with her arm around Michelle Obama, who's standing on her right, while the POTUS stands on her left giving a thumbs-up to the crowd. Melania and her husband have their backs to each other in the photo, so it makes sense that she chose not to Instagram the whole thing, instead cropping the photo so it just shows her pictured from the shoulders up. But here's what I want to know: why wouldn't she choose a different photo that includes both her and the president together?

Alongside the cropped picture, which Melania posted to Instagram on the third anniversary of Trump's inauguration, she wrote, "It is a great honor to serve the people of this incredible country," including an American flag emoji and the hashtag #InaugurationDay2017.

Just like the caption she used for her 2018 inauguration throwback Instagram (which read, "This has been a year filled with many wonderful moments. I've enjoyed the people I've been lucky enough to meet throughout our great country & the world!"), the caption made no mention of Trump. Though her 2019 inauguration throwback Instagram did include Trump in the picture (kind of), the caption also didn't include any reference to her husband. "It has been an unforgettable two years in the @WhiteHouse," she wrote last year. "I am honored to serve this great nation!"

Ivanka Trump shared a photo on Instagram to commemorate the anniversary as well, choosing a pic that showed her, her parents, and her brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Barron Trump. "3 years to the day later...America is safer, stronger and more prosperous than before!" she captioned the picture. "God bless the President and God Bless the USA!"

I'll be the first to admit that I've done the photo crop before, because sometimes you look good and your SO isn't bringing their A-game. But whether or not Melania's crop means something more is still up for debate.