Almost seven months after the passing of her father, Meghan McCain is making it clear she's not letting bygones be bygones when it comes to the Trump family and their feelings about the late Sen. John McCain. On Thursday, Feb. 7, The View co-host went in on President Donald Trump's daughter and son-in-law while making an appearance on "The Late Show," and Meghan McCain’s comments about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attending John McCain’s funeral didn't mince words about how "uncomfortable" she was with the situation. Elite Daily reached out to both the White House and McCain's representation for comment on her interview, but did not hear not hear back by the time of publication.

Just days after President Trump took a shot once again at the late senator at a private lunch with TV anchors on Tuesday, Feb. 5, reportedly saying, "By the way, [McCain] wrote a book and the book bombed," apparently in reference to The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations, McCain shared her own jabs — and she did not mince words. The White House did not reply to Elite Daily's inquiry for further comment on the President Trump's reported remarks.

"A funeral is obviously a sacred time and I thought that my family had made it clear, or at least I had, that the Trumps are unwelcome around me, and that my father had been clear about the line between the McCains and the Trumps," McCain told host Stephen Colbert during the interview. "So, I was surprised when [Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner] were there, and it made me uncomfortable."

Referencing the comments she made alluding to President Trump's "cheap rhetoric" during her eulogy, she added, "I hope I made them uncomfortable, honestly, with everything."

She continued, "It's sort of a strange element of my life now that they attended, and I wish they had chosen not to, out of respect, if nothing more, for me."

"It's their call, and I think America can judge on its own what they thought of that, and what they thought of my eulogy," she said. Elite Daily reached out to the White House for comment on McCain's remarks that she didn't want Ivanka Trump or Jared Kushner at her father's funeral, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

While McCain noted that she's still very much a conservative in terms of her political leanings, she made it clear that President Trump's personal attacks against her late father before and after his death had completely obliterated any chance of a civil relationship between the two families, which apparently made it all the more uncomfortable when McCain spotted Ivanka and Kushner at her father's funeral in September 2018.

"The Trumps had beef with me then, and in the words of Cardi B, 'they're gonna have beef with me forever, and I'm not gonna forget,'" she told Colbert, quoting the rapper's song "Foreva."

It's the second time in a week that the 34-year-old has slammed the Trump family in regards to the memory of the late senator. On Tuesday, Feb. 5, McCain took to Twitter with a burning retort in response to President Trump's dig about her father's book.

She tweeted:

The president's obsession with my father 6 months after his death is pathetic and telling - even at a time when he should be focusing on his message to the American public and the state of our union - the greatness of my father's life and legacy haunts you.

Elite Daily reached out to the White for further comment on and clarification of Trump's reported remarks about the late senator as well as a response to McCain's tweet on the subject, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

President Trump has yet to respond to McCain's interview, but it looks like it's pretty clear where McCain stands on her relationship with the Trump family.