Basically, my whole life the past few months has been one big "what's Meghan Markle going to do next" cycle. The royal wedding is happening on May 19, so I'll just continue as is until then. Consider me your Markle correspondent. The latest news is fun for brides-to-be, Markle fans, or anyone who loves hair and beauty inspiration. We may know what Meghan Markle's wedding hair will look like with the help of her former glam squad. Markle walking down the aisle will be the biggest part of the wedding for viewers, and people will be pouring over every last detail.

I love learning new details about Markle's wedding. At this point, doesn't she feel like everyone's celebrity BFF? Obviously, no matter what she chooses to do with her hair, makeup, or dress style — Markle will be the most stunning bride.

When it comes to her everyday beauty routine, Markle likes to keep it simple, according to her former hair and makeup stylist, Lydia F. Sellers. The beauty guru worked with Markle for two years before she moved to the United Kingdom to be with her fiancé, Prince Harry.

Sellers is predicting that Markle's laid-back, natural beauty will shine during her wedding, as well. She told Refinery29,

We styled her hair down a lot — that's the look she gravitates toward. It could be straight or wavy or anything else, but she likes it down. So if it wasn't a royal wedding, I think that's what she would do.

Since it is a royal occasion, Seller's alternate prediction is "a sleek, elegant chignon." A quick Google search of "chignon" reveals that it is a type of fancy low bun. It also looks like someone would need a lot of hair to pull this off.

Side note: That's a very general description and I am not a hair stylist. I may be a Markle expert, but please consult your hair expert in this category.

Obviously, this is just a theory from Sellers, the stylist added, "You never know, but that would be my guess."

Kate Middleton also wore her hair down during her wedding to Prince William in 2011 — so, Markle wearing her hair in the same way with loose waves couldn't be too far off.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

KATE WAS SO BEAUTIFUL AND ELEGANT, I CAN'T WAIT FOR MEGHAN'S BIG DAY.

As far as Meghan's other beauty preferences, the word "natural" comes to mind. She likes to look like herself and use eco-friendly products, like RMS and Tatcha. Sellers said,

Meghan is very in-the-know — she had her blog for a while, so she just gets beauty. But her approach is very effortless. She just wants to look like a better version of herself. That's something she believes firmly in.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle has demonstrated this over and over again. She told Allure in April of 2017,

To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot. For all my freckle-faced friends out there, I will share with you something my dad told me when I was younger: ‘A face without freckles is a night without stars.’

Sellers confirmed that Markle loves her freckles. She said,

Every time I'd do her makeup, she'd say, 'Can we just make sure my freckles are peeking through? I don't want a ton of foundation. It was more about the amount of product that went on her skin and keeping it really fresh and dewy, rather than caking it on. So I'd use the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation with a Beautyblender because it's really easy to sheer out.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Good tips from Markle's face to my Sephora basket. It's great to see that Markle has stayed true to who she is, even with a hunk of jewelry from Princess Diana's jewelry box sitting on her finger. Sellers explained that Markle has done a lovely job of "maintaining her sense of self" during all the press she and Harry have been receiving. Sellers gushed,

She's done such a good job of maintaining her sense of self amongst the spotlight. Even now, her look has stayed the same. She'll throw her hair back in a low bun and it actually looks like she's done it herself, and it's beautiful and chic because she's so confident. That's the great thing about Meghan — she's so confident with herself and her look, and she sticks with that.

In addition to being a great beauty icon, Markle is a fantastic role model for young people to learn confidence and self love. Whether her wedding hair ends up in a bun or long down her back — I'm sure it will be 100 percent Markle.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.