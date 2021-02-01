Rumors Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton don't get along have been going on since forever. For some reason, people just can't accept they could possibly be friends. Instead, they think drama is constantly brewing behind the scenes. For example, on Saturday, Jan. 30, The Sun reported Markle's name change on Archie's birth certificate was somehow a diss toward her sister-in-law. Meghan Markle's response to rumors she "snubbed" Kate Middleton on Archie's birth certificate was everything.

The report claimed Markle "secretly erased" her first names "Rachel Meghan" from her son's birth certificate, leaving just "Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex." Since the Duchess of Cambridge used her full name on her children's birth certificates, the move was seen as a "snub" to Middleton. However, Markle's spokesperson clarified she wasn't the one who updated the document.

"The change of name on public documents in 2019 was dictated by The Palace, as confirmed by documents from senior Palace officials. This was not requested by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex nor by The Duke of Sussex," the spokesperson explained, adding the rumors were absolutely ridiculous and there was no family drama whatsoever.

"To see this U.K. tabloid and their carnival of so-called 'experts' choose to deceptively whip this into a calculated family 'snub' and suggest that [Markle] would oddly want to be nameless on her child’s birth certificate, or any other legal document, would be laughable were it not offensive. There’s a lot going on in the world; let’s focus on that rather than creating clickbait," the statement said.

According to The Sun, Prince Harry also changed his name to add the word "Prince," making his full title "His Royal Highness Prince Henry Charles Albert David Duke of Sussex." While Archie arrived on May 6, 2019, his birth certificate didn't reflect these changes until June 5.

As followers of the royal family know, this birth certificate drama isn't the first time Markle and Middleton have been pitted against each other as a result of nasty rumors.

In December 2018, reports came out Markle was rude to someone in her sister's-in-law's staff, causing the two to argue, but The Palace denied this ever happened. Then, in July 2020, an excerpt from Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s Finding Freedom revealed Middleton reportedly didn't make Markle feel welcomed into the royal family.

With this latest report, it seems speculation over the royals' relationship will never end.