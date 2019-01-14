Step aside, Chip and Joanna, there's a new fixer upper in town. Except this one isn't in Waco, Texas, but across the pond in Windsor in Berkshire, England. Yep, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are gearing up for reported renovations to their new home, Frogmore Cottage, where they are slated to move in the spring. According to reports, part of the multi-million dollar renovation will include several changes to the property, and Meghan Markle's reported reason for having a yoga studio in Frogmore Cottage is so special.

It was reported in November 2018 that Prince Harry and Markle would move to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, leaving Kensington Palace before the birth of their first child due in spring 2019. Unfortunately, Frogmore Cottage is not currently in the best condition, and Markle and Harry are overseeing renovations and refurbishments that will cost about £3 million (aka $3,855,000), per The Observer. According to renovation documents seen by The Daily Mail, the property will be converted into a 10-bedroom home, and builders will add grand fireplaces and staircases, with one of the staircases reportedly being "an elaborate Gone With The Wind-style double staircase."

Markle's reported request for a yoga studio is apparently being fulfilled by adding a "floating" floor that will still allow for the original floorboards to remain, per The Daily Mail. The Mirror reported that the renovation will reportedly include, per royal reports, a "floating" mom-and-baby yoga room with a spring floor to allow the soon-to-be family of three the opportunity for daily yoga sessions together. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the reported yoga studio and reason behind it, but did not hear back at the time of publication. OK, Mommy and baby yoga sounds like it might the cutest thing ever.

Initial news of a reported yoga studio in Frogmore Cottage came out back in November 2018, when The Telegraph reported that a yoga studio was apparently on the list of improvements, along with a gym and a nursery for their baby. It now appears that a family-focused yoga studio will be where Harry and Markle spend some quality time with their newborn come spring.

The Mirror reported that Harry became a fan of yoga after Markle introduced him to the practice when they met. The practice has reportedly brought a "calmness" to his life. Markle's mother Doria, who will reportedly get her own room at Frogmore Cottage, is also a big yoga fan and has been practicing and teaching for many years. Since it sounds like yoga runs in the family for Markle, it's no surprise she reportedly wants a dedicated yoga room to connect with her new baby through the practice of yoga.

Currently, Markle and Harry live in Nottingham Cottage, a two-bedroom Kensington Palace residence next to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s apartment. According to The Observer, Markle and Harry also frequently stay at their country estate in the Cotswolds, which is much bigger than their two-bedroom Kensington Palace home.

Soon, Markle and Harry will be able to add Frogmore Cottage to their list of official residences, and it will be ready to their reported specifications. Of course, having your own in-house yoga studio is cool on its own, but the reported reason behind Markle's yoga space makes it all the more meaningful.