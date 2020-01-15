Meghan Markle may have just stepped back from her senior role as a royal, but that doesn't mean she's sitting back and relaxing. The Duchess of Sussex was out and about in Vancouver, Canada, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, for a good cause. Meghan Markle's first appearance after the big announcement says a lot about matters close to her heart.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced on Wednesday, Jan. 8, that they "intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent." Also in their statement, the couple announced they plan to split their time between the U.K. and Canada, where Meghan once lived while filming Suits.

After the shocking announcement, Meghan headed back to Canada to be with baby Archie. Harry, meanwhile, stayed in the United Kingdom where he met with The Queen, Prince William, and Prince Charles on Monday, Jan. 13, to discuss his and Meghan's future. According to a rare statement issued by The Queen post-summit, the royal family had "very constructive discussions."

Meghan wasted no time making her first appearance following the headline-making news, visiting the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre. The DEWC's mission is to provide "a safe space for women and children," according to its website.

"Look who we had tea with today!" a post on the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre's Facebook page read. "The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community."

Meghan looked right at home in the photo, posing next to charity workers. With her actions, Meghan made it clear she is dedicated to continuing her work supporting organizations and causes that mean a lot to her.

Prior to her visit to the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre, Meghan was seen boarding a Vancouver Island seaplane, heading to Vancouver, in photos obtained by The Sun.

While Meghan and Harry work through the details of their plans, it's becoming abundantly clear the Sussexes never intended "stepping back" from their royal roles to mean they'd just sit around and let time pass. They're still going about their business, and their fans are more excited than ever to see what their future holds.