Meghan Markle’s Favorite Snacks Sound Delicious & Healthy, So Take Notes

They say the way to a man's heart is through his stomach, but it really doesn't matter whether bae is a boy or a girl. If your partner is a self-proclaimed foodie, the same rule applies. Prince Harry, for example, better make sure the royal fridge is forever stocked with fresh fruit, chia seed pudding, and potatoes for baking at all times come May 19, because his fiancée Meghan Markle's favorite snacks aren't just random items she'll occasionally graze on. On the contrary, this princess-in-training lives for food, and in addition to eating three full meals a day, snacks are included in her daily diet. Ergo, if England's red-headed royal wants to be happy for the rest of his life, he better keep his wife satisfied in the kitchen.

So, how does your future highness stay fueled in between meals? Well, if there’s anything I’ve learned from studying Markle’s eating habits, it’s that the American-actress-turned-English-royal eats with intention.

Markle makes sure that almost everything she consumes tastes good and is good for you with nutrient-dense ingredients that keep her comfortably full and thriving through whatever her daily routine throws her way. But don't think she relies on body-builder shakes and protein bars to keep her satiated. This princess focuses on high-quality, wholesome ingredients like veggies and fruits to keep her mind happy, her body healthy, and her skin glowing like a true royal. Want in on her secrets? Here are a few go-to snacks the bride-to-be swears by.

1 A Cup (Or Bowl) Of Chia Seed Pudding meghanmarkle on Instagram I have tried so hard to get onboard with chia seed pudding, but I don’t seem to have the palette for it, let alone the patience to perfect my recipe. Markle, however, has got her signature bowl down pat. Pudding like a princess by soaking one cup of chia seeds in two cups of almond milk with flavorings of your choice overnight. Markle adds vanilla extract, cinnamon, and agave for natural sweetness, and tops her bowl with fresh fruit and coconut shavings in the morning.

2 A Crisp Apple With Almond Butter & Sea Salt OK, Markle just schooled the world on how to upscale this playground staple and, personally, I’m not 100 percent sure I’m cool with the remix, but don’t base your opinion on my taste buds alone. If you’re into salty, sweet-tart, and nut-buttery combos, you might dig this. Ditch the PB and dip your apple slices in a spoonful of almond butter. Markle told Delish she takes the snack one step further by sprinkling sea salt over the combo before taking a bite. If you’re on-the-go and don’t have time to leisurely dip, sprinkle, and so forth, my pro tip is to peel and de-core an apple, cut it into round-slices, and make miniature sandwiches you can snack on at your desk.

3 Green Juice For A Much-Needed Energy Boost meghanmarkle on Instagram Personally, I rarely feel satiated from a snack or meal if I’m not getting that satisfying crunch or chew, but it comes as no surprise that Markle enjoys a refreshing sip now and again. After all, the royals do love their beverages (tea time, anyone?). When her royal highness needs a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, instead of scrounging for a caffeine fix she’ll prefers a green juice for a rich source of nutrients. She told Shape, “I think trying to go for coffee or things like that [for an energy boost] only ends up hurting you in the end. So to get a really good natural source of energy like a great green juice or even kombucha I’ll have sometimes. Something that gets right into your system is a nice pick-me-up.”

4 Pieces Of Fruit For A Little Sweetness Fresh fruit is such an easy snack to implement into your diet whether you’re on-the-go or chilling at home, and Markle’s Instagram is proof that she’s an advocate for Earth’s candy. As much as I encourage eating more vegetables on a daily basis, fruit is a delicious, wholesome treat full of natural sugars to satisfy a sugar craving, with the added benefit of nutrients like antioxidants, vitamins, and fiber you won’t find in candy.

5 French Fries By The Plate Full meghanmarkle on Instagram I’ve yet to come across an Instagram post or interview that proves Markle has a major sweet tooth, but she’s definitely not ashamed to confess her love for spuds. We wish it was fry-day every day, but Markle recognizes the take-out boxes and restaurant side dishes can't be an everyday staple. She told Shape that, in order to keep things balanced, it’s always a good idea to research tricks to making your favorite treat meals healthy, like swapping regular fries for sweet potato fries, or baking them at home.

6 Loaded Toast For Post-Workout Fuel meghanmarkle on Instagram Amen for a carbo-load, amirite? Markle’s post-workout refuel might look similar to yours. A plate full of toast loaded with the works is her go-to, and if you're not indulging in bread and nut butter after a solid yoga sequence, what are you doing? Take a page from this princess's cookbook and add a layer of nut butter over multigrain slices for a serving of protein, some healthy fats, and arrange your favorite fresh fruits like banana, berries, plus a sprinkle of hemp seeds for additional nutrients.