The Duchess of Sussex has continued to cement herself as one of the chicest royals around, wearing fire look after fire look that set the internet ablaze. Today, Meghan Markle's Dior dress has once again proven that when it comes to sleek and minimalistic style that simultaneously packs a major punch, Markle knows how to execute it with unparalleled finesse. Ah, to be a royal!

Today, the royal family celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force with a service at Westminster Abbey, which was followed up by a massive festive parade on The Mall. 1,300 serving personnel walked in the parade while 100 aircrafts flew overhead the Buckingham Palace. Along with Markle and Prince Harry, the Queen, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and the Duchess of Cornwall were all in attendance.

Naturally, all of the royals in attendance were dressed impeccably for the occasion. (It's no secret that Kate Middleton has also become a style icon to many for her consistently fresh and picture-perfect aesthetic.) The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in a robin's egg blue coat by Alexander McQueen that featured an exaggerated winged collar boasting a large sparkly brooch, while a netted fascinator featuring a large white flower sat atop her head. Both William and Harry arrived in their military uniforms. The star of the show sartorially, however, was undoubtedly Markle for her minimalistic look that was reminiscent of that of one of the most iconic actresses around.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Markle arrived in a custom Dior dress for the occasion that looks like it could have been pulled straight from Audrey Hepburn's closet. Featuring a bateau neckline, three-quarter length sleeves, and A-line midi skirt, the all-black dress is simplistic chic at its absolute best. You know that anything by Dior is going to be good but this look is exceptionally good. As many fashion editors have pointed out, the dress features a neckline that's very similar to that of her wedding dress—perhaps it will become Markle's new signature. She paired the look with a pair of simple Cartier diamond earrings, a Stephen Jones fascinator, and a simple black clutch.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Thanks to its silhouette, the dress immediately conjures references of '50s and '60s style, the best of which was undoubtedly worn by Hepburn. Markle's dress looks like a mishmash of the black dresses Hepburn wore for her roles in Sabrina (1954) and Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961), borrowing the best parts of each. Although I rarely wear clothing inspired by the '50s or '60s myself, I love to see how it's interpreted in a more modern context. Brigitte Bardot, Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, Greta Garbo—they remain some of the most influential women in history for their contributions to both film and style and continue to inspire countless designers on a seasonal basis.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The dress follows up another ace look worn by Markle just yesterday to the christening of her new nephew, Prince Louis. The private ceremony took place at St. James' Palace and for the occasion Markle chose an olive green belted dress by Ralph Lauren. She accessorized the look with a matching olive green fascinator, a matching clutch, matching shoes, and even matching gloves, proving that head-to-toe monochrome can look exceptionally good.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's likely that Markle's headline-making fashion choices won't stop here this week, as she and Prince Harry are heading to Ireland for a two-day royal tour. They're going to Dublin where they will visit Croke Park, Trinity College, and the famine memorial. While there's no telling whether more custom looks are on their way, one thing's for certain: Markle will look impeccably chic. At this point, it's a given.