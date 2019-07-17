The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a fan in Pharrell. At the London premiere of The Lion King on Sunday, July 14, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry met the cast and part of the crew of Disney's latest live-action remake. They met Beyoncé and JAY-Z and talked about their kids, they saw old family friend Elton John, met Disney CEO Bob Iger, and they spoke with Pharrell, who worked as a producer on The Lion King's soundtrack and Lion King: The Gift album. And Meghan Markle's comment to Pharrell about living in the spotlight is a candid moment from the Duchess that's kind of sad to hear.

Harry and Meghan went down the whole line of the star-studded Lion King cast and crew at the premiere, and a lot of the interactions were noteworthy in some way. In Billy Eichner's case, his interaction with them was hilarious, as there's a video of him practicing what he was going to say to the Duke and Duchess with Seth Rogen.

In their talk with Beyoncé and JAY-Z, Queen Bey called Meghan her princess and they shared a long-awaited hug, then the parents of three gave some parenting advice to the couple.

"The best advice I can give you: Always find some time for yourself," JAY-Z said.

When Meghan and Harry spoke with Pharrell, he made sure to let them know that their marriage is a huge thing for a lot of people.

When the royal couple approached the producer (who was wearing a classic Pharrell get-up consisting of a tuxedo jacket paired with black shorts), Prince Harry quipped, "I love the look." Pharrell then grabbed each side of his shorts and curtsied, which made Meghan, Harry, and everyone around them crack up.

Pharrell had clearly practiced what he was going to say more than Eichner did, as he then took the next moment to let the Duke and Duchess know how much the world looks up to them.

"It's so beautiful, your union," he said to Meghan and Harry, who were all ears. "Love is amazing. It's beautiful. Don't ever take that for granted, what it means in today's climate. I wanted to tell you, it's significant for so many of us. Seriously. It's significant. We cheer you guys on."

"Thank you," Meghan replied to Pharrell. "They don't make it easy." Awww, Meghan!

It's not clear who exactly she's referring to when she says "they don't make it easy." It could be a reference to the press and how the royal family can never seem to catch a break from scrutiny. It could be from people on social media commenting negative things about the couple. It could be a combination of a lot of factors, but Meghan clearly still finds her public life to be stressful. Honestly, who can blame her?

"So you understand the significance?" Pharrell said back to Meghan. "It's beautiful."

Ain't that the truth! The U.S. is such a stressful dumpster fire right now, I love reading up on Harry and Meghan's goings on as a bit of an escape. Meghan, Harry, if you're continue to be stressed about the tabloid talk about you in the U.K., just remember you've got a huge fanbase here, honeys!