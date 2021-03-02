Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey will be personal in more ways than one. In addition to divulging more about their personal life than ever before, Meghan added a special touch to her ensemble which paid tribute to the late Princess Diana. A new promo clip revealed Meghan Markle was wearing Princess Diana's bracelet in her Oprah interview and BRB while I cry.

The couple's interview is slated to air March 7 on CBS, but royal fans got a sneak peak at Meghan's chosen atttire during the preview. For starters, Meghan wore a Giorio Armani gown that retails for $4, 700. It was her accessories that really have everyone talking, though. Meghan wore several pieces of jewelry in the including a diamond tennis bracelet from Princess Diana’s collection.

The tennis bracelet seems to be a favorite of Meghan's for special occasions. She first wore the statement piece in October 2018 while attending a dinner with Harry during royal tour of Oceania. The bracelet was also part of her ensemble for Commonwealth Day 2019.

You can see Meghan wearing Princess Diana's bracelet in the preview clip below.

Not only is the bracelet worn by Meghan on special occasions, but it's become a part of her every day ensemble. It’s the same bracelet Harry used to make the Duchess' three-strone engagement ring in 2017.

At the time, Harry explained how meaningful it was to see his bride wearing his mother's jewels.

“The main stone itself I sourced from Botswana, and the little diamonds [on] either side are from my mother’s jewelry collection to make sure that she’s with us on this — on this crazy journey together,” he said. “The inclusion of that and, obviously not being able to meet his mom, it’s so important to me to — to know that she’s a part of this with us,” Meghan added.

It seems his late mother will be a major talking point throughout the course of the tell-all. At one point in the preview Harry can be heard saying, “My biggest concern was history repeating itself."

"I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago," he added.

The couple's interview has been extended to a two-hour exclusive special set to air Sunday, March 7.