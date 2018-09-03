There's a new top dog at Kensington Palace and the royal pooch finally has a name fit for a king, according to reports. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's reported dog name has the sweetest meaning. Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace for comment on the report that Meghan and Prince Harry named their new dog but did not hear back at the time of publication.

On Sunday, Sept. 2, the Daily Mail revealed that Meghan and Prince Harry have reportedly named their new fur baby Oz. The Daily Mail cites royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith as the source for the reported compelling and dynamic name. According to Nameberry.com, the name Oz means "strength, powerful, courageous." It is the perfect moniker for the dignified dog, who is said to be living with Meghan and Prince Harry at Kensington Palace. It's unclear what inspired the noble name, or if the couple named him jointly. But the name Oz comes with all of the regalness you might expect from one of the world's most famous and recognizable couples.

The newlyweds recently added the dog to their growing brood over the summer, according to People. It's no secret that the new Duchess of Sussex is a dog lover. You may remember when Meghan had to say a sad goodbye to Bogart, the rescue dog she had to leave behind before moving to the United Kingdom. According to the Daily Mail, Bogart was unfortunately too old to make the trip from Toronto to London. (Don't worry, Bogart is settled in nicely with a new family now.) She was, however, able to bring over her beloved Beagle named Guy to live with her and Prince Harry at Nottingham Cottage. It seems Guy must've needed a friend to pal around with, and I can only imagine the two are frolicking around together on the grounds of Kensington Palace.

The adorable new addition is speculated to be a black Labrador, according to the Daily Mail. It could be a nod Meghan's previous dog Bogart, who is a Labrador-Shepard mix, according to the Daily Mail. Back here in the United States, the Labrador is the most popular dog breed, according to the American Kennel Club. Labradors are known for their charming and outgoing personalities. They are loyal, playful, and smart. It's easy to see why the dogs are so well-regarded. While there's no royal baby news (yet), Meghan and Prince Harry may be laying the foundation for a future family. Generally speaking, Labradors love children, and for that reason tend to make great family pets. Oz could be the perfect big brother when (or if) the time comes.

Dogs are a big part of the history of the royal family, so it makes sense that Meghan and Prince Harry would follow suit. For more than 80 years, Queen Elizabeth II has filled the Buckingham Palace with Pembroke Welsh Corgis. In total, she's had 30 of the cattle herding dogs throughout her reign as queen, according to The Washington Post.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton also have a dog named Lupo. In the days leading up to Meghan and Prince Harry's June wedding, the two royal dogs — Lupo and Guy — were said to be hanging out together at Windsor Palace, according to Harpers Bazaar.

I'm a dog person, so this news just makes me love Meghan and Prince Harry even more than I already did (if that's even possible). Oz is the perfect name for the sweet pup. Where can I sign up to be the royal dog walker? I think it might be time for a career change.