Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are covering all their bases. As details continue to emerge about the couple's life after stepping down from their senior royal roles, it seems Harry and Meghan aren't marching into unchartered royal territory with the naive hope everything will pan out perfectly. Meghan and Harry reportedly have a back-up plan for if their new roles don't work out, according to Vanity Fair. Buckingham Palace did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment.

On Feb. 19, Buckingham Palace confirmed Meghan and Harry's last day as senior royals will be March 31, and from there, they'll begin "an initial 12-month review to ensure the arrangement works for all parties."

Meghan and Harry "will no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace" starting April 1, "but will continue to repped in the UK through their foundation team." Days later, more information was unveiled, including the fact that Meghan and Harry won't use the term "royal" for any of their projects since they will no longer be full-time working members of The Royal Family.

While The Queen has respectfully supported Meghan and Harry's desire for more freedom and their hopes to "work to become financially independent," there's no guarantee things will go flawlessly over the next 12 months. Meghan and Harry are reportedly well aware of that, and prepared for whatever happens. A friend of Prince Harry's claimed "he and Meghan have a back-up plan in place," according to Vanity Fair.

“He went into this knowing that he could lose his title, but his freedom is more important than any of that,” the friend said. While the details of Meghan and Harry's reported back-up plan remain under wraps, there's one thing it reportedly will not include: a return to their royal duties.

Despite the backlash the Sussexes have received, Prince Harry is confident they made the right decision.

"The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back, is not one I made lightly," Harry explained during a Jan. 19 speech at a Sentebale charity event. "It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."