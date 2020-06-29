Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are dedicated to the fight against bullying. The couple may be just beginning their post-senior royal lives, but they're already hard at work supporting causes near and dear to their hearts. Meghan and Harry are boycotting Facebook advertising, according to Harper's Bazaar, and the reason why makes so much sense. Meghan and Harry's team did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for confirmation on the report.

Meghan and Harry have long been vocal about the damage online hate, bullying, and racism can cause, so it's no surprise the pair reportedly teamed up to back the Stop Hate For Profit campaign. The global campaign was put in place to boycott Facebook advertising due to the company's failure to put an end to shared misinformation and address the spread of racist and vile ads. According to Harper's Bazaar, Meghan and Harry are working to encourage CEOs to join the movement.

“As we've been developing Archewell, one of the areas The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been keen to address is online hate speech, and we've been working with civil rights and racial justice groups on it,” a source close to Meghan and Harry told Harper's Bazaar. “Over the past few weeks, in particular, this issue has become even more vital and they have been working to encourage global CEOs to stand in solidarity with a coalition of civil and racial justice groups like the NAACP, Color of Change, and the Anti-Defamation League, which are calling for structural changes to our online world.”

IAN VOGLER/AFP/Getty Images

A second source explains Meghan and Harry "have been working on how to move the tech industry in a more humane direction."

"This includes their longstanding advocacy for supporting mental health in the social media era, which was a key focus of a visit they convened at Stanford University back in February, and is also fundamentally connected to what they are building into their new organization Archewell," the source continued. "A common thread in these conversations was about how online platforms have created the conditions for hatred, bigotry, radicalism, and violence to grow and spread.”

On June 17, the Stop Hate for Profit campaign urged business owners to pause advertisement spendingon Facebook and Instagram for the month of July.

This is likely just the beginning of the work Meghan and Harry plan to do to help combat online bullying.