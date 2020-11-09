Megan Thee Stallion Stars In Savage X Fenty's Holiday Collection & The Pics Are Bomb

It only makes sense that the Hot Girl herself would take the spotlight in the latest Savage X Fenty campaign, but there's even more to get hyped about than that. As a brand ambassador, Megan Thee Stallion stars in Savage x Fenty's Holiday collection campaign, but the rapper also helped curate it. Having dropped on Nov. 1 on Savage X Fenty's website, this collection is proof Christmas just came early.

Megan posted a sneak peek at the line on her Instagram. Posing in a pink satin room, she shows off the aptly named "String of Pearls" cup-less bra over the "Daisy Lace" triangle bralette. Along with those, she wears a matching pearl garter belt and panties. I have to say, the classy edge of the pearls makes this set look absolutely opulent. And you'll be able to shop the entire handpicked look via an Xtra VIP Box.

“I feel sexy, comfortable, and confident. We want all the hotties around the world to feel good about themselves exactly as they are," Megan said when she was first announced as a brand ambassador for Savage X Fenty back in May 2020. So, if you were on the fence about this collection, know you have the Hot Girl-guarantee. And you're 100% bound to find something you love. The collection is home to everything from soft-cups bras and lacy briefs to v-neck bodysuits and high-cut thongs for racier looks.

If you want even more help with your holiday lingerie, Megan also put together a wish list called the "Hottie Holiday" gift guide with all her favorite items in one place. It features crotchless bikini panties, an open-back teddy bodysuit, and even more you can shop directly from the list. If, for some reason, you can't get your faves from the Savage X Fenty website, the whole collection will also be available on Amazon, ASOS, and Zalando.

Regardless of if you prefer spending your holidays on the naughty or nice list, you can enjoy the upcoming months as a hottie. Savage x Fenty is known for selling out fast, so make sure you don't miss out.