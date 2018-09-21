Getting the chance to travel around the world and taste new flavors that various countries have to offer is special. However, hopping from continent to continent in the name of food isn't always easy. Thankfully, McDonald's Global Headquarters in Chicago, Illinois has your back. The go-to fast food haven is currently featuring an international menu that highlights different snacks from around the world, and you won't even need a passport to try 'em. Out of the global menu items, McDonald's Poutine and Hersey's Cookies ‘N’ Crème McFlurry grabbed my attention. As someone who's always played it safe with my fries and McFlurries, I'm excited to give these international offerings a try.

Let's start with McDonald's Canadian food menu, the Poutine Fries. As someone who's never been to Canada, I've never tried classic poutine. However, I'm a big fan of McDonald's World Famous Fries — and I wouldn't mind dowsing them in copious amounts of gravy and cheese. In case you're unaware, that's exactly what poutine is. According to McDonald's, the restaurant's Poutine Fries are topped with cheese curds and gravy, which results in a savory snack that you don't want to miss. TBH, I don't know how I'll go back to regular fries after having a plate of McDonald's Poutine Fries. The struggle is real, y'all.

What's a salty snack without a little sweetness, though? That, my friends, is where McDonald's Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme McFlurry comes in. The Latin America-inspired dessert features Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Crème candy bars swirled into McDonald's vanilla soft serve with hot fudge. Needless to say, it's giving my go-to M&M's McFlurry a run for its money, and I'm not mad about it.

That's not where the international food menu ends, though. McDonald's Global HQ in Chicago offers even more wanderlust-inducing snacks inspired by different countries, which are as followed:

Morning Wrap (United Kingdom)

Angus Maestro Burger (Netherlands)

"Keep Calm, Caesar On" Salad (Canada)

"I’m Greeking Out" Salad (Canada)

See? You could literally spend all day at McDonald's and try every single global snack on the menu. I'd probably start my day off with a Morning Wrap, and have a "Keep Calm, Caesar On" Salad with some Poutine Fries for lunch. Then, I'd opt for an Angus Maestro Burger for dinner with an "I’m Greeking Out" Salad on the side, and a Hershey’s Cookies ‘N’ Creme McFlurry for dessert. I'd be pretty dang full, but it'd definitely be worth it. Needless to say, I'm stoked.

It sounds like McDonald’s owner/operator, Nick Karavites, is even more excited about the international menu items. He talked about the selections in a press release, and said, "Our customers continue to show increasing enthusiasm for our global menu offerings and we’re excited to share these new flavors form around the world at our headquarters restaurant."

If you're hoping to give Chicago's McDonalds HQ a visit, go ahead and plan your trip. The eatery is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., so there's plenty of time to plan your international meals accordingly. But if a global menu doesn't sound appealing to you, you can always opt for the classics.