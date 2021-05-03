With slushie season just around the corner (yes, we're making slushie szn a thing), McDonald's is bringing back some of its fan-favorite frozen sips and a brand new frozen slush boasting classic summertime flavors. Available for a limited time, McDonald's Minute Maid Strawberry Watermelon Slushie sounds like patio season in beverage form — and the sip promises to be a popular thirst-quencher this summer. The Golden Arches also brought back its popular Blue Raspberry and Pink Lemonade slushies, giving fans a refreshing lineup to choose from.

Available as of April 26 at participating Mickey D's locations for a limited time, the Minute Maid Slushies lineup includes returning Blue Raspberry and Pink Lemonade flavors as well as the brand new Strawberry Watermelon Slushie. The trio of icy treats are available in small, medium, and large sizes for $1.79, $2, and $2.29, respectively. You can order any of these special sips via carry-out, when using your McDonald's drive-thru, through the McDonald’s app, or through McDelivery. Because the Minute Maid Slushie line is only served at participating locations, you might want to consider checking in the app or calling ahead to make sure it's available at your local Golden Arches before you make the trip.

ICYMI, McDonald's frozen slushies are made with real Minute Maid juice and crushed ice, ensuring refreshing fruity notes that'll cool you down with each sip on even the hottest summer days. The combination of strawberry and watermelon — two quintessential summertime flavors, IMO — promise a sweet beverage that'll be extremely sippable. If you need an extra nudge to try it for yourself, just check online, where McDonald's customers are fan-girling over the new sip.

Only time will tell whether the Minute Maid Strawberry Watermelon Slushie is the drink of summer 2021. However, judging from all the rave reviews circling the internet, you'll want to run, not walk, to your closest Mickey D's to give this new slush (and the other Minute Maid offerings) a try before it's gone for the season.