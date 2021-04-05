Get ready for an offering at McDonald's that'll have you celebrating spring with each mouthful. Though the flavors themselves might not scream, "Spiring!" McDonald's is releasing a new Caramel Brownie McFlurry so soon, and the chocolatey treat is certainly arriving just in time for the warmer weather. If you'd like to try out the sweet combo, here's when McDonald's Caramel Brownie McFlurry is coming to a Mickey D's near you.

McDonald's announced on April 5 that it plans to release a new treat for U.S. customers called the Caramel Brownie McFlurry. You can look forward to the dessert arriving at participating U.S. locations beginning Monday, May 3. Though the treat originally debuted in Canada in 2017, the spring 2021 launch will mark the first time the offering will be available in the United States. Like all McFlurries, the Caramel Brownie McFlurry starts off with the brand's vanilla soft serve, but then it gets so much sweeter. The menu item gets its signature flavors from real brownie bits and caramel topping blended throughout the soft serve, and the result is a seriously sweet frozen creation.

You can find the Caramel Brownie McFlurry at participating nationwide restaurants when it drops in May. To find a restaurant near you selling the McFlurry, simply head to McDonald's store locator. If you'd prefer to order the menu item through curbside pick-up or drive-thru, you can easily use the contactless order and pay method on the McDonald's app. Since the Caramel Brownie McFlurry is only available for a limited time while supplies last, make sure to get a taste before the seasonal treat disappears.

Nathan Stirk/Getty Images News/Getty Images

If you can't wait to try out the caramel and chocolate combo, there are a few other McFlurries that'll satisfy your sweet tooth while you wait. You can choose which McFlurry you'd like depending on your preferences for toppings, since both have a base of the chain's vanilla soft serve. The McFlurry with M&M's is a decadent treat that comes with chocolate M&M's swirled in, while the McFlurry with Oreo Cookies is a chocolatey creation with Oreo cookie bits blended in.

When heading to McDonald's to grab some McFlurries, remember to follow the CDC’s most updated safety guidelines on masking and social distancing.