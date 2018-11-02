I have to admit: I'm a little jealous of everyone living in Western Washington right now. Why? Because McDonald's is testing an Ultimate Chicken Sandwich in that area, and I need to try it. In fact, I'm almost temped to book a trip to the West Coast just so I could taste The Golden Arches' newest selection. The made-to-order sandwich sounds irresistible — and once you learn more about it, you'll want to take a cross-country trip, too.

Yes, you read that correctly: McDonald's new Ultimate Chicken Sandwich is made-to-order to ensure freshness. According to a press release, the new menu item is being tested in more than 160 participating restaurants in Western Washington (again, hello jealousy). Those who order it will get to enjoy a lightly breaded and seasoned white chicken fillet served on an artisan roll with Sweet Dijon Sauce and pickles. The fact that the sandwich is made-to-order makes it even better.

Customers in Western Washington who'd rather eat chicken without the bun can opt for McDonald's Ultimate Chicken Tenders. Like the Ultimate Chicken Sandwich, the Ultimate Chicken Tenders are made with all-white meat chicken that's lightly breaded and seasoned. They're available in four, six, or 10-packs — so decide how hungry you are and take your pick.

I, for one, will probably go for the Ultimate Chicken Sandwich. I can't say no to some pickles and Sweet Dijon Sauce.

Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s vice president of menu innovation, talked about the test lineup items in a press release. She said,

Our focus on menu innovation is essential as we continue to evolve and build a better McDonald’s. Our made-to-order Ultimate Chicken Sandwich and Ultimate Chicken Tenders reflect McDonald’s commitment to respond to customers’ desires for more chicken offerings, higher quality, and distinct, delicious flavors.

In addition to the Ultimate Chicken Sandwich and Ultimate Chicken Tenders that are currently being tested, McDonald's is giving Sweet N’ Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Chicken Tenders a try. According to a press release, the limited-time menu item is hand-tossed and "glazed-to-order" (yum). This means customers in Western Washington will get a sweet, spicy, and — most importantly — fresh snack if they order a pack.

Shari Nixon, McDonald’s Western Washington Co-Op president and franchise owner, also spoke about the Ultimate Chicken test lineup in a press release. She said,

We’re excited for our Seattle and Western Washington customers to be some of the first in the country to test the Ultimate Chicken Sandwich and Ultimate Chicken Tenders. We look forward to hearing our customers’ response to our hot, made-to-order chicken offerings.

If you're in the Seattle and Western Washington area, go ahead and try the Ultimate Chicken lineup that's being tested at your local McDonald's restaurant. Then, do the rest of the country a solid and rave about how delicious your meal was. Who knows: If enough people love the Ultimate Chicken Sandwich, the Ultimate Chicken Tenders, and the Sweet N’ Spicy Honey BBQ Glazed Chicken Tenders, maybe they'll become permanent menu items across the United States. A girl can dream, can't she?