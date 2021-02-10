Almost four years after removing it from its menu, McDonald's bringing back the fan-favorite Hi-C Orange Lavaburst, otherwise known as Hi-C Orange. The beloved sip, which left the Golden Arches in the summer of 2017, has sparked countless Change.org petitions and tweets begging for its return over the years — and with its imminent return, McDonald's Hi-C Orange locator is an easy way to get your hands on some sweet orange goodness. Here's how it works.

On of Monday, Feb. 15, you can head to participating McDonald's locations nationwide to get your hands on the beverage, which first made its way on menus back in 1995. While the February rollout will be a limited one, you can expect to see Hi-C Orange as a regular soft drink offering at all participating Golden Arches locations nationwide by June.

The orange beverage boasts legions of fans, and outraged customers have apparently been bombarding McDonald's and creating Change.org petitions to bring it back since it left the menu 2017. Luckily, McDonald's heard customers loud and clear and took to Twitter on Feb. 10 to share a '90s-inspired presentation to argue for the Hi-C Orange's return.

A few hours later, the company shared a second tweet letting fans know that they were successful: "Y’ALL WE DID IT. Hi-C Orange is coming back."

If you're someone who is counting down the days until the "orange drink" makes its return, you're in luck. McDonald's is rolling out a Hi-C Orange tracker (yes, really) where you can input your zip code to see the closest McDonald's location to you offering the Hi-C Orange drink. You'll have to wait until Feb. 15 to check, but from then on, Mickey D's will be updating the page on a weekly basis as more locations score the cult-favorite sip.

When Hi-C Orange returns, you can expect the same non-carbonated orange-flavored soft drink you sipped through out the '90s and 2000s. The lack of bubbles sets it apart from carbonated Fanta Orange, but it still serves up plenty of citrus flavor.

Remember to take advantage of the Hi-C Orange tracker before making a trip, to more easily follow the coronavirus safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for deliveries and takeout as of Dec. 31, which include avoiding unnecessary errands. You also might want to consider ordering your sip for delivery, ordering ahead for pick-up either through the McDonald's app or another app, or choosing to go through the drive-thru. If you do go in-store, make sure to wear a face mask at all times, practice social distancing, and wash your hands before consuming your Hi-C Orange.

