McDonald's Chicken Nugget Christmas Tree Ornaments Are The Tastiest New Tradition

Forget boozy baubles or holiday adornments filled with your favorite beauty products, because McNugget decor is here to win the season. If you've ever dreamed of decking out your Christmas tree with decorations that pay homage to your undying love of Mickey D's, McDonald's chicken nugget Christmas tree ornaments and lights now exist to make your holidays (literally) merry and bright. Take a look, because these golden nuggs — topped with a cheery Santa's hat to make things festive AF — might just be the tasty new tradition you didn't know you needed.

Per press materials from the fast food giant, McDonald's is releasing a line of Christmas decorations that recreate the chain's beloved McNuggets, but in glass bauble form. So, no, you can't eat them, but on the bright side, they'll be sticking around a lot longer than your six-piece order normally would. The mouthwatering merch is a part of McDonald's Reindeer Ready campaign, which is giving away the McNugget ornaments and McDonald's-themed string lights to a lucky few from now until Thursday, Dec. 14, per a Twitter post. Unfortunately, the giveaway is only valid for residents in the UK or Ireland, but I'd keep an eye out if you're currently overseas. According to the press release, the "three un-wise men," aka Joey Essex from The Only Way Is Essex, and Love Island's Jack Fincham and Chis Hughes, have been spotted handing out the limited-edition baubles and lights in London, so there's always a chance that you could get lucky on the street.

I took a closer look at Mickey D's holiday goodies, and I was surprised by the level of detail on the merch. The strings of lights are shaped like deep-fried pieces of chicken and emblazoned with McDonald's signature golden arches, while the Chicken McNugget Christmas baubles were reportedly fashioned by renowned UK-based ornament designer Bombki. According to the press release, your bespoke limited edition Chicken McNugget Christmas bauble is constructed out of mouth-blown glass with glitter detailing and miniature Santa hats.

Handmade ornaments from Bombki retail from about 39 pounds (or almost $50) on their website, and they're known for supplying baubles to department stores like Fortnum and Mason. In other words, your nugget ornament might actually be the fanciest adornment on your tree this year. Plus, is there really anything more unique than topping your tree with ornaments styled after wee Santa hat-wearing crispy nuggets of chicken? Nope, I didn't think so.

"Our new Reindeer Ready campaign aims to remind customers that we are there when they need us at this time of year — from a Christmas shopping coffee break to a pre-party burger or even a mid-present delivery carrot stop," Ben Fix, the Marketing Director at McDonald's, said in a press release. "From TV to OOH, social to in-store, we will make sure there is a little reindeer magic for everyone this Christmas."

Unfortunately, it looks like McDonald's isn't spreading the McNugget love stateside this year, but a 20-piece order of the real thing is always a good consolation prize. Plus, you can be sure that I'll be scouring Ebay after the holidays to see if I can get my hands on one (or five) of these bad boys.