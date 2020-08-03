Marvel's Phase IV is a new world for the ongoing comic-based franchise. After spending the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe focusing mainly on white male superheroes, Phase IV is deliberately embracing a more diverse pantheon. That includes the full set of Eternals characters coming at the beginning of 2021 and Marvel's Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings, which should follow later in the spring.

Marvel isn't just diversifying in front of the camera. Shang-Chi is helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the Asian American director behind such films as The Glass Castle and the Michael B. Jordan vehicle Just Mercy. It stars rising Canadian-Chinese star Simu Liu as Marvel's first on-screen Asian superhero to lead his own film.

Filming for Shang-Chi was only just underway in Australia when the global pandemic shut everything down. But there's good news for those worried this might lead to delays. According to Collider, Sydney’s 7NEWS has recently reported that filming is gearing back up to continue, as the island continent has gotten its caseload under control. If all goes to schedule, Shang-Chi will be back to filming by the end of August.

But what can fans expect from Shang-Chi once it arrives? Let's run down everything we know about the upcoming Marvel film.

Marvel's 'Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings' Teaser Marvel There's no trailer yet for Marvel's Shang-Chi, and that's most likely because the film isn't done yet. Filming was underway at the beginning of 2020, but the global pandemic forced all of Hollywood to close down, including all the Marvel films in production. The good news is filming is set to pick back up soon. If the schedule holds, fans could see first footage before the end of the year.

Marvel's 'Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings' Cast Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shang-Chi is a brand new character and story for the Marvelverse, arriving for the first time in Phase IV, with actor Simu Liu as Shang-Chi. Since then, there have been a few more names added. Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians) Rosalind Chao (The Joy Luck Club), Awkwafina (The Farewell), and Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show) have been confirmed to be in the film. Additionally, there will be one character who ties the film back to the Marvelverse's initial first three phases. Tony Leung (Lust, Caution) will play the Mandarin. Fans will remember a false version of the Mandarin was a lead character in Iron Man 3, with Ben Kingsley as an actor who'd been hired to stand in for the legendary baddie. Now Marvel will introduce the real deal.

Marvel's 'Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings' Plot Details Marvel Marvel has been cagey about Shang-Chi's plot details, but fans have a good idea where the film is heading, based on the title The Legend Of The Ten Rings. The Ten Rings do not refer to jewelry, but a shadowy secret organization hell-bent on destroying the world. This is the terrorist group mentioned in Iron Man 3 as associated with the Mandarin, though no one knows much about it. How exactly it will fit into the new film remains to be seen.

Marvel's 'Shang-Chi & The Legend Of The Ten Rings' Theories Marvel The Ten Rings have been a running easter egg throughout the three phases of the Marvel Infinity Saga, running back to the original Iron Man film. Fans have theorized that this will form the initial set of callbacks throughout the Shang-Chi film, as every minor character who ever sported a Ten-Rings tattoo throughout the series makes a cameo. The Iron Man connection has also given rise to the idea that Shang-Chi might have another cameo: War Machine. Tony Stark's right-hand man is one of the few that doesn't have a new outlet in the developing Phase 4, unlike Happy, who moved to Spider-Man, or Falcon and Winter Soldier, who got their own spinoff TV series. Adding War Machine to Shang-Chi would help tie in the new character while keeping actor Don Cheadle involved in the Marvel universe.