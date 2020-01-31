Taylor Swift shook things up on Friday, Jan. 31 when she released her highly-anticipated documentary Miss Americana. The pop star was unapologetically outspoken in the film, and even got real about her political beliefs, sharing her raw opinion about the Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn, and it didn't go unnoticed. Marsha Blackburn's reaction to Taylor Swift's Miss Americana doesn't quite get the point Swift was making.

If you haven't had a chance to watch Miss Americana yet, Swift opened up about how she doesn't agree with Blackburn's political views. Voicing her frustration to her team, Swift explained:

She votes against the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which is just basically protecting us from domestic abuse and stalking ... She thinks that if you’re a gay couple, or even if you look like a gay couple, you should be allowed to be kicked out of a restaurant. It’s really basic human rights, and it’s right and wrong at this point, and I can’t see another commercial and see her disguising these policies behind the words ‘Tennessee Christian values.’ Those aren’t Tennessee Christian values. I live in Tennessee. I am Christian. That’s not what we stand for.

Swift also took a jab at Blackburn, calling her "Donald Trump in a wig." After Blackburn caught wind of Swift's comments the politician released a statement to Variety, saying:

Taylor is an exceptionally gifted artist and songwriter, and Nashville is fortunate to be the center of her creative universe. While there are policy issues on which we may always disagree, we do agree on the need to throw the entertainment community’s collective influence behind legislation protecting songwriters, musicians, and artists from censorship, copyright theft, and profiteering. The Music Modernization Act was a huge win for creators, and the BOTS Act for fans. Growing support behind the AM-FM Act will close loopholes blocking compensation for radio play. I welcome any further opportunities to work with Tennessee’s and the nation’s creative communities to protect intellectual property and ensure appropriate compensation for their creations. On that note, I wish Taylor the best — she’s earned it.

Though Blackburn acknowledged there are policies she and Swift do not see eye-to-eye on, she didn't quite address Swift's actual concerns: The rights of women and the LGBTQ community. In hopes these, and other important issues, aren't overlooked in the 2020 election, Swift also dropped her new single "Only The Youth" on Friday, Jan. 31. The song is Swift's call to action for the younger generation to vote in the upcoming election.

Regardless of your thoughts on Blackburn or Swift, it's clear Miss Americana has already made an impact on so many people.