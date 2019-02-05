Valentine's Day is coming up quick, which means it's time to #treatyourself. If you're hoping to score a mani or get a fresh facial, you might want to check out Mars Wrigley's Sweet ReTREAT that's scheduled to take place in February. In case you're unaware (or missed last year's sweet event), it's basically a pop-up spa that features candy-inspired treatments. In other words, those of you who like eating chocolate and being pampered will probably love it. The best part about the "reTREAT" is that it's taking place on Feb. 13 and 14, which makes it the perfect spot to spend the upcoming romantic holiday.

As I previously mentioned, Mars Wrigley's Sweet ReTREAT took place for the first time in 2018. During its inaugural year, visitors were given the opportunity to land glamorous chocolate-inspired makeovers, colorful manicures, fun hairdos, and so much more. This year, the event will be held at the company's "Refresh Lounge" located at 111 Grand Street in New York City. It'll be back with more candy-inspired treatments that'll give your local spa a run for its money.

Before I get into the treatments that are being offered at Mars Wrigley's upcoming Sweet ReTREAT, let's take a moment and discuss some candies that'll be featured at the event. According to Mars Wrigley's press release from Jan. 30, 2019, a few goodies that fall under the company's portfolio include Dove chocolate, M&M's, Snickers bars, Skittles, and more. With that in mind, try to imagine how delightful (er, I mean, delicious) it'd be to incorporate them into your spa day.

Courtesy of Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S.

TBH, it sounds like the sweetest spa experience you'll ever have (literally). If you're curious about this year's event, look no further. According to Mars Wrigley Confectionery, the following treatments will be available to the public: The Candy Counter Touch-Up Makeup Bar, The Mini-Manicure (which, yes, utilizes colors inspired by Skittles), The Blowout, Braid and Touch-Up Bar, and the Mars Wrigley Confectionery Lounge. Apparently, you can hang out in the lounge while you're waiting for your appointment and enjoy its 5 Gum-inspired aesthetic.

Courtesy of Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S.

Between candy-inspired makeovers and Skittle-colored nail polish, I'm sold. Here I come, Sweet ReTREAT.

Hank Izzo, General Manager of Gum, Mints, and Ice Cream at Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S., talked about the upcoming event in a press release. He said, "We're excited to be bringing our Sweet ReTREAT to life again this year, this time emphasizing the better moments our treats create for consumers. Gum and mints play an important role in peoples' lives, especially when you need to look and feel your best. Our treatments this year are meant to make guests feel refreshed and relaxed, pulling inspirations and flavors from our most beloved brands."

If you're hoping to visit Mars Wrigley's Sweet ReTREAT, you'll have to follow a few steps. First, decide which day you want to visit (again, it'll be taking place on Feb. 13 and 14 this year). Then, figure out which time you want to go. FYI, the spa will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on both days. Once you have a rough idea about when you want to visit, head to the Sweet ReTREAT website and search for a reservation that works for you. You could also scroll through the treatment options and book your visit by hitting "Book now."

Again, if you were hoping to treat yourself to a spa outing for Valentine's Day, this is the place for you. Between endless candy, manis, and more, where could you go wrong?