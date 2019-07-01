Are you ready to unleash your inner lion and let it roar? Prepared to discover an entirely new level of your personality? It's time to indulge in creativity, walk with confidence, and fall madly and passionately in love with yourself because Mars in Leo 2019 begins on July 1 at 7:19 p.m. EST. There's no better time to let loose and express yourself freely, because Leo is all about showing the world what self-acceptance truly means. Why are you hiding in the shadows? Why are you denying yourself what you truly want? Get on stage, put yourself out there, and take what's yours. When Mars is in Leo, there is no holding back.

In astrology, Mars is the planet that rules over your basic instinct, primal expression, and sexuality. It encompasses your anger, attraction, drive, and ambition. This planet is all about what you want on the most animal level, and depending on the zodiac sign it's traveling through, you are affected in a unique and powerful way. You know that feeling when your emotions wash over you and logic flies out the window? You know how it feels when you're challenged to a fight and you're overcome with this intense desire to win? That's Mars at work and when its fire is lit, it can burn down whatever stands in its way.

When Mars enters flamboyant, fun-loving, and creatively inspired Leo, you'll feel swarmed with a need to live life to the fullest. So, why don't you?

Enrich Your Life With Fun, Romance, And So Much Passion

Leo is ruled by the sun, so allow its optimistic and golden light to power your soul with creativity. There is no sign hungrier for big displays of romance, dramatic expressions of art, and heart-filled meaning. When Mars is in Leo, your instinct becomes geared towards color, music, and laughter. Whatever makes you feel good, Mars in Leo wants you to have it.

Because Mars enters Leo right around the beginning of summer, you're meant to enjoy the sunniest season of all to the fullest. Enjoy butterflies in your stomach, roller coaster rides, and opportunities to dance like nobody's watching. Art runs through your blood when Mars is in Leo and you have every reason to harness it.

Be Your Most Unapologetic And Expressive Self

All those social restraints holding you back from being your most expressive and authentic self? Mars in Leo wants to remove them. Mars in Leo wants you to be free to be exactly who you want to be. It's time to feel proud of who you are because there is no one else like you. Let confidence light a fire inside you that can't be put out and learn how to treat yourself like the love of your life.

When Mars is in Leo, don't think twice before getting up on stage and singing. Don't doubt yourself when you submit an entry in a competition. Refuse to buy into any insecure voices whispering in your ear. You deserve everything you want. You just have to go after it.

Don't Confuse Arrogance With Confidence

The downside of Mars in Leo is that it's very easy to let your ego take over and convince yourself you're just being confident. Remember, arrogance is thinking you're better than everyone else, but that's now how Leo shines brightest. Leo believes in confidence, which is accepting yourself for who you are and treating yourself with respect. A truly confident person aims to lift people up, not tear others down. Every zodiac sign has a positive side and a negative side, and when Leo is functioning poorly, it tends to manifest as self-centeredness and elitism.

Be mindful of any selfish or overly competitive energy you may be subconsciously radiating. Instead, share the wealth. There's room for everyone at the finish line.