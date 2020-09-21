Schitt's Creek and Dan Levy got a lot of love on Sunday, Sept. 20. After the co-creator and star collected a handful of awards at the 2020 Emmys, fans went wild for his well-deserved wins. Mariah Carey was right there with the Schitt's Creek stans, sharing her love for the actor. Mariah Carey's tweet about Dan Levy's 2020 Emmy wins for Schitt's Creek is pure magic.

Levy won the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series before going on to collect the award for Best Comedy Series alongside his Schitt's Creek castmates.

As if the awards weren't enough, Levy — whose love for Carey was written into the Schitt's Creek script on multiple occasions — got praise from Mimi herself, and it was everything.

"Congrats @danjlevy!!!" Carey tweeted with three star-eyed emojis. "You'll always be my David Rose. xoxo." Of course, Carey's David Rose mention was a direct shoutout to Levy's Schitt's Creek character, whose on-screen wedding vows to Noah Reid's Patrick during the series finale even included Carey's 1995 hit song, "Always Be My Baby."

This isn't the first time Carey has shared her love for Levy and the cast of Schitt's Creek. Members of the sitcom's cast gathered virtually earlier this summer for YouTube's "Dear Class of 2020" and were surprised when Carey joined the livestream with them.

Will/GC Images/Getty Images; Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Levy, his father Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, and Annie Murphy got into character to address graduates from all over the world. As they joined together to sing Carey's smash hit "Hero," the songstress herself chimed in.

"I think I'm having a heart attack!" Dan exclaimed when the song ended.

There's definitely a mutual adoration between Dan and Carey, and I think we can all agree it's the perfect friendship.