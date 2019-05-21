This Is Us fans have three seasons of Pearson family drama ahead of them, but given that guaranteed amount of time, the show can't exactly tackle all of viewers' questions right away. The Season 3 finale teased where each family member ends up in about 15 to 20 years, but don't count on clarification about the future right away. Mandy Moore revealed new This Is Us Season 4 details about Rebecca, and it sounds like Moore isn't getting into that elderly makeup any time soon.

The final moments of the This Is Us Season 3 finale tied up some loose ends that sparked fans' curiosity throughout the season. A flash forward confirmed that Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) were still married, but it emphasized the ambiguity of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby's (Chris Sullivan) relationship. As the family gathered at Kevin's (Justin Hartley) lavish home, Toby mentioned their son Jack had told him "they're" on their way, raising concerns about whether he and Kate were divorced or if Kate was even still alive. Toby also decided to join the family at the last minute, hinting that he doesn't feel totally comfortable around the Pearsons anymore.

Kevin also had a young son after breaking up with Zoe (Melanie Liburd) in the present day, but the biggest bombshell was an ailing Rebecca (Moore) and the once estranged Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) watching over her. At this point in time, Rebecca slowly dying is definitely a logical explanation, but Moore has spilled that viewers may have to wait before receiving specific answers about the Pearson matriarch's condition.

"The end of that episode left us with so many questions," the actor recently told TVLine. "I know that we're not going to dip into that world with my character too much, because you sort of need to let it marinate a little bit and you want to use it with great impact."

Moore also revealed that Season 4 will delve more into Jack and Rebecca's early years, specifically after they return to Pittsburgh from their spontaneous cross-country road trip. "This season ... we're gonna kind of follow them back from that road trip in California to back to Pittsburgh and really see how they become a couple," she said. "I'm curious to see, like ... how does he really open himself up, how do they get engaged? There's so much of that really defining time in their relationship that I'm curious to explore."

With three confirmed seasons in store, This Is Us has to save some twists for later years, so maybe Rebecca's story will have to wait until Season 5 or 6. Although the finale flash forward has established paths for Season 4 to begin, it's not the destination that counts. This Is Us viewers are here for the journey, and if the first three seasons are anything to go by, it'll be a tear-soaked adventure. "The finale sets us up for a fourth season that kind of acts as a hinge or a midpoint for the rest of the series,” creator Dan Fogelman told PEOPLE. “There’s a lot coming.”

Season 4 of This Is Us premieres on NBC this fall.