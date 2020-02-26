Preparing for a new baby can be a lot to handle. There's so much to worry about, from making sure you have your overnight bag prepped to getting the baby's nursery in order. There's also a ton that comes up after the baby is born, like breastfeeding an sleeping schedules. Haqq shared one piece of her post-partum plan with fans, and it's started a debate on social media. Malika Haqq's Instagram about a "post-pregnancy" makeover rubbed many of her followers the wrong way.

Haqq, who is expecting her first child with her ex O.T. Genasis, revealed she plans to go under the knife once she gives birth to her son. She shared a photo with plastic surgeon Dr. Jason Diamond on Instagram on Feb. 25, captioning it, "Stopped by just to see my fav @drjasondiamond and I’m fully book for my post pregnancy makeover. I can’t wait!"

Haqq's revelation didn't sit well with some of her fans, who accused her of promoting the unrealistic expectation that pregnant women's bodies should "snap back" right after giving birth. Haqq's team did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment on the backlash.

"Is this a thing?" one fan asked in the comments section of the post. "To schedule plastic surgery before even seeing what your body will be like after birth? Someone help this peasant understand."

"Dang have the baby first," wrote another fan. "Why do females think they need to look amazing right after giving birth? Beyond me. Vanity, I guess."

The critiques flooded in, with other fans writing, "So sad to hear this. What a shallow life," "Really...if you can’t accept the marks that come along with having a baby then you shouldn’t be a mom," and "I’m 10mos [post-pregnancy] and that’s the absolute LAST thing on my mind [right now]."

One fan said Haqq should view her post-pregnancy body as a mother's rite of passage.

“You look like you’re all belly. No need for the plastic surgery,” they commented. “Love those battle wounds your baby gave you.”

But not everyone feels like a post-pregnancy makeover is all that bad. Some fans thanked Haqq for her transparency.

"She's 100% honest. If I had the [money] I would get it done too," quipped one fan. "At least you are honest! Mommy makeover ready," agreed another.

Others posted words of encouragement, including fellow reality star Kim Zolciak-Biermann. "Adore you both," she wrote.

Haqq has not replied to any of the comments, but it's not like she needs to. Regardless of how others feel about the situation, she has a right to care for her own body however she sees fit.