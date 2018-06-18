When you were younger, a visit to the doctor's office likely meant one of your parents made the appointment, brought you there, and checked you in. Now that you're a grown-up, you're no longer sitting on the colorful pediatrician's table awaiting your lollipop for taking those shots like a champ. You need to book and stay up to date on your own appointments, and coordinate with your work schedule to take the necessary time off. Even though making your own appointments for the first time may sound a tad daunting, it just means you're really growing up — so kudos to you.

You'll probably overthink a few things the first time, but don't fret. For starters, there are many kinds of doctors for all of your needs, but you'll have to do the proper research on your end in order to point yourself in the right direction.

Don't forget to ask questions if you're unsure about something along way. Seriously, there are no silly questions, and no one expects you to know literally everything during your first go at this. If it makes you feel any better, you can still call mama bear to clue you in on a few things beforehand.

Once you stop overthinking these seven things, the hard part is over and you can still request that lollipop.

1 How To Juggle Your Appointments Around Work Giphy Whether you're working full-time or part-time, you can go to your boss, tell them about your appointment, and schedule accordingly. You'll honestly feel so relieved once you request the time off, get it approved, and put it on your calendar.

2 What Questions You Should Be Prepared To Answer Giphy Remember when you were younger, your doctor or dentist would ask questions and you'd turn to your mom and she'd answer? Well, mama bear isn't going to be in the room anymore, so you'll have to speak up for yourself. Answer everything you know the answers to, and if you're unsure of something, there's always a way to find out.

3 Whether Or Not You Should Be Open About Your Answers Giphy Your doctor isn't there to judge you. Some of their questions are going to be very private, but that's exactly how they will remain — private. You need to be totally honest with your doctor, because you are your body's advocate.

4 How Early You Should Get To Your Appointment Giphy What's considered arriving too early for a doctor's appointment? You're going to ask yourself this time and time again if it's your first time. Normally, the person you are booking with will tell you a reasonable time. If you are seriously bent on being super prompt, make sure to set a few alarms and arrive at least 15 minutes early.

5 The World Of Copays And Health Insurance Giphy Wait, healthcare isn't free?! Unfortunately, there are still copays and fees involved with your healthcare needs. For your first time, it might all seem like another language to you. Usually, you can contact your healthcare provider directly and get a better understanding of your coverage.

6 Who To Put As Your Emergency Contact Giphy Your parents may have always been your emergency contacts. It's definitely not a problem still having them if they live close by, but if you're long-distance, you may want to consider adding other people, like your roommate or SO, as your first choice. Having an emergency contact is standard protocol, so try not to let it stress you out too much.