The end of Game of Thrones is coming, and TBH, I don't think I'm emotionally ready to see the final moments of some of my favorite characters play out on the silver screen. Cast members have already teased the untimely end of several key players as Westeros vies for the Iron Throne, and I'll admit that I was pretty worried about the fate of Sansa and Arya Stark — especially after Gwendoline Christie, aka Brienne of Tarth, said we'd all need therapy after watching the season finale. The evidence didn't look too encouraging, but now, Maisie Williams’ comments about Arya Stark’s last GOT episode appeare to be shedding some light on the youngest Stark daughter's fate. I wouldn't rule anything out, but I'll admit that things sound a little more hopeful than I'd imagined.

In a Friday, March 29 story, Maisie Williams opened up about saying goodbye to her character while starring as the cover star of S/Magazine. If I'm being honest, I was kind of expecting the worst after some of her peers' comments, but Williams comments were — dare I say it — surprisingly upbeat.

"This whole season was really, really emotional," she told the publication before appearing to hint that she survived past a couple of other key characters. "When I came to shoot my final scene, I had already watched a lot of people wrap and seen all the tears and heard all the speeches."

By the time her final scene came, Williams didn't reference any of the bloody and brutal ends that GOT is known for, instead referring to it as "beautiful."

Williams, who's been playing Arya Stark since she was 12, concluded, "It was just a really beautiful day, and a really great final scene for me. It felt like the right time to say goodbye to Arya." In response to Elite Daily's email request, Williams' representation declined to comment further on her interview as well as Arya's fate.

While the 21-year-old actress didn't go into specifics about whether or not the Stark daughter survives, it appears that Arya does at least live past a number of other big characters and her end, if there is one, probably isn't too horrific (maybe?). You can probably tell that I'm embracing any and all positives, considering that the final and eighth season of Game of Thrones is bound to be a blood bath.

According to the Press Association, Emilia Clark said she wandered around London for "three hours, aimlessly," when she found out the fate of Daenerys.

"It might as well have been raining, and I would've just walked in it not knowing what to do," she told the publication, adding that there were a "loads of tears" when she filmed her final scene.

"That was the moment I realized that alcohol can also be a depressant," Clarke mused. "I was kind of nursing a glass of wine going, 'I don’t know why I’m not getting any happier from this.'"

Yikes.

Then, there's been numerous fan theories that things won't end too well for the Stark sisters after Sansa, Arya, and John Snow can be seen encountering their effigies at Winterfell in the Game of Thrones debut trailer. The stone statues, which would serve to commemorate them after their deaths, depict a much older John Snow (suggesting that he passed later in life) while Arya and Sansa look to be about the same age.

GameofThrones on YouTube

If anything, it was definitely a spooky omen of things to come, but fans will have to wait to see the power struggle play out when Game of Thrones returns on April 14.