It might be freezing outside, but I think we can all agree that the only way to get through the winter lull is by eating your weight in ice cream. And now, getting your ice cream fix is about to get a whole lot easier for people who don't eat dairy. Whether you're vegan, lactose-intolerant, or simply don't like consuming dairy products, Magnum’s non-dairy vegan ice cream bars promise to deliver the creamy flavor and satisfying crunch that customers know and love from their OG bars. And with the product's U.S. debut, it's easier than ever to get your hands on them.

There are few things more delicious than the drool-worthy combination of ice cream encased in a crunchy, all-chocolate casing. Not only do each of these bars include my two favorite things (chocolate and ice cream), but you're also getting a mixture of textures with the satisfying "crack" of the chocolate and the velvety smoothness of the ice cream inside. TBH, I'm kind of drooling on my keyboard just thinking about it. I always have a stash of Magnum ice cream bars in my freezer for emergency situations (aka a night in watching Netflix), and the company's newest offering will let a lot more of their customers get in on the ice cream n' chocolate love.

Courtesy of Magnum

According to a press release shared with Elite Daily, the chocolatier revealed that it was launching Magnum non-dairy frozen dessert bars in the United States (They were also released in the UK back in September 2018), meaning more people than ever can start living their best ice cream bar-filled lives with a Magnum. Here's what you can expect from the company's very first plant-based offering. As of publication on Feb. 4, 2019, the products are currently rolling out. Per the press release, each indulgent bar is made with non-dairy Belgian chocolate and creamy vanilla ice cream. The best part? These bad boys are reportedly Certified Vegan by Vegan Action, meaning that you can be sure that you won't be consuming any dairy products with your dessert.

Instead of using dairy to create the velvety taste and texture that's synonymous with ice cream, the team over at Magnum have chosen to pair the vanilla base with coconut oil and pea protein for a plant-based alternative. Meanwhile, the cocoa beans in the chocolate have been sourced from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms, meaning that they've met certain standards for environmental and economic sustainability. It's just one more reason you can feel extra good about taking a bite out of your non-dairy vegan ice cream bar.

Per the press release, the company is rolling out the vegan ice cream bars in two go-to flavors: Classic and Almond. Unfortunately, that means you can't get options like Double Cherry Truffle or my personal favorite, Double Cookies & Cream, in a non-dairy formula just yet, but I wouldn't be surprised if more options are on the horizon.

Leslie Miller, Marketing Director of Ice Cream at Unilever, said in a statement:

"This week we’re thrilled to bring our next-level chocolate to the vegan and dairy-free market. This is our first launch in plant-based indulgence and we can’t wait to share with Magnum ice cream fans."

Per the brand, both of Magnum's non-dairy vegan are currently rolling out and are available in stores, so I'd recommend picking up a box on your next grocery run and trying these babies out.