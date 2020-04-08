If you're in the mood for a sweet little throwback, allow me to present Madison Prewett's mom's comment on Peter Weber's Instagram. Tonya Prewett took to Instagram back in March to leave her daughter's ex a sweet, supportive comment. While Weber has turned off comments on all of his pictures, a Reddit user with great investigative skills found the comment and posted it in a thread entitled "PILOT PETE." The comment truly could not be nicer. "Wishing you the very best," she wrote. "Like I said at hometowns, there is greatness inside of you. Thankful for the opportunity to meet you."

Tonya's love and support could not have been more different from the way Peter's now infamous mom Barb treated Madison on live television during the "After the Final Rose" episode wrapping up her son's season. "When I met Madison, it was a rocky road," Barbara said to the live audience while explaining why she wasn't exactly Madison's biggest fan. "We waited three hours to meet her and she didn't apologize." She then went on to say that her son is "going to have to fail to succeed" in his relationship with Madison, adding that "everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work, so we’ve been trying to help him."

It turns out Barb was right. Madison and Peter, who didn't physically see each other post-show until the moment they got on stage for After The Final Rose, wound up splitting two days after the live episode was shot. "That was tough, we left the stage together, we were supposed to do some press. We just couldn't do it, we just weren't in the right headspace," Weber told Nick Viall during the April 7 episode of The Viall Files podcast.

"She went to her hotel to talk to her family for a bit, then she came over to my hotel," he continued. "That was mainly just [us] trying to be there for each other. The second day [two days following After the Final Rose] was when we pretty much spent the entire day together, that was... OK, let's figure this out. I remember going to her hotel... it was super sad. For probably six hours, we stayed on her bed there, we laughed, we cried, we hugged each other... it was rough."

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

As for his mom's controversial remarks, Peter has her back. "Could [my mom's] delivery been different? 100 percent. But where that was coming from was a place of pure love," he told Viall during the same appearance. "That's who my mom is. I respect the hell out of my mom. To be able to speak her mind and not feel the pressure to cave in to a certain narrative on live television, in front of millions of people... That takes a strong person. That's the love of a mother."

John Fleenor/Walt Disney Television/Getty Images

Here's to hoping both Madison and Peter wind up finding people their moms are cool with.