Madison Beer is getting vocal about her experiences with mental health in order to let fans know they're not alone. As someone with a huge platform, Beer feels a responsibility to speak up. Her latest Instagram Story is so vulnerable because it addresses some of her biggest challenges over the past year. Madison Beer's quotes about being one year clean of self-harm show how far she's come.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Beer took to Instagram to make a huge announcement. "As of today…I am officially one year clean of self harm. I never thought I’d be able to say this & I am so proud of myself," Beer captioned a screenshot of a calendar reminder of the anniversary.

Beer explained it hasn't been easy and everyone's mental health journey is different. "It has been an uphill battle, so whether might b one day, one week, on month, or one year clean – I’m so proud of you," Beer told her followers.

The star then shared what appeared to be flowers and a note sent by a friend who remembered the big day. "@lenafultz you have been my guardian angel and a light in the dark. I am so so lucky to have found you…thank you for always heating me, seeing me, and loving me, exactly how I am," Beer wrote.

The singer said very few people knew she was "struggling" back then because she used to "hide" her self-harm and pain from others. With this in mind, Beer asked others to check on their friends because they don't know what they could be going through. "Please please please do not ignore the signs if you think someone you know might be struggling," Beer wrote.

Beer finished her post by sharing an encouraging message to those in a similar situation as her. "If you are struggling at all, please please know it does get better and you are so valid and worthy of love and I believe in you," Beer added.

Beer's debut album, Life Support, which is set to be released later this year, was inspired by some of her mental health challenges.

Whether it's through her music or social media, Beer tries to raise awareness about the importance of starting conversations surrounding hard topics in any way she can.

If you or someone you know is considering self-harm or experiencing suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.