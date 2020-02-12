Blink and you'll miss her. Fans of the Netflix rom com were stunned to see Dance Moms alum and multi-talented 17-year-old, Maddie Ziegler, make a surprise cameo in To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You. The scene may have lasted approximately two seconds, but Ziegler's brief dialogue triggered some serious trouble in paradise, casting doubt on Lara Jean's fairy-tale romance. (Warning: Minor spoilers ahead).

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You begins right where the original film left off. Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky are total lovebirds, going on adorable dates to a local upscale restaurant, flying paper lanterns in a scene with serious Tangled energy, and attending a local carnival that would make even Euphoria cast regulars jealous.

But things aren't as ideal as they may seem. Lara Jean is still figuring out how to be a "perfect girlfriend" to the internet's favorite boyfriend, Peter Kavinsky. Throughout the film Lara Jean struggles with comparing herself to the ghosts of girlfriends past, finding it difficult to live in the moment and trust that Peter has eyes only for her.

So how does Ziegler play a role in all of this? It appears Ziegler's character is either a high school cheerleader or in a relationship with a varsity athlete (she has #19 painted on her cheek and later in the film Lara Jean sports the initials P.K. and #15 to support Peter).

But cheering on the boys isn't all Ziegler came to contribute. As Lara Jean looks on as her high school a capella group serenades an unsuspecting couple with a rendition of Billie Eilish's "Ocean Eyes," Ziegler approaches to let her know that she should be expecting some Valentine's Day serenading of her own. The question is, will Peter Kavinsky live up to such high expectations?

This is just the beginning of Ziegler's Hollywood run. While a few might have caught her in 2017's The Book of Henry, Ziegler is certain to turn heads and showcase all of her dancing talent in Steven Spielberg's new adaptation of West Side Story, coming to theaters on Dec. 18 2020.

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is now streaming on Netflix.