Macy’s Black Friday Deals Include Savings On Your Fave Clothes & Home Goods

Gearing up for Thanksgiving also includes prepping for Black Friday sales. With stores like Macy's announcing early previews and deep discounts, you'll want to make sure you know all of the details. Macy's Black Friday deals are technically starting a week early, so set a reminder on your phone and take notes.

Macy's is kicking off the deals with a Black Friday preview sale on Thursday, Nov. 21, according to a press release sent to Elite Daily. From Nov. 21 through Tuesday, Nov. 26, customers can shop major deals during regular store hours stores, online, and with the Macy's Mobile App. Some of the eye-catching deals from the first wave of sales at Macy's include:

50 to 60% off outerwear

60 to 65% off select Damask and Hotel Collection for the home

$40 women’s Charter Club cashmere sweaters

$20 women’s boots

Holiday purists will be happy to know actual Black Friday doorbusters begin online and in-store during regular hours on Wednesday, Nov. 27. On Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov, 28, expect most Macy's locations to open at 5 p.m. local time. Stores will close at 2 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 29, and locations will reopen at 6 a.m. local time on Nov. 29, staying open until 10 p.m. Finally, stores will be open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. local time on Saturday, Nov. 30. Hours may vary based upon your location, so you can locate your Macy's location online to check store hours. If you plan to shop the sale online, you can score deals from Nov. 27 through Black Friday weekend, and into Macy's Cyber Week from Dec. 1 through Dec. 7.

During Macy's Black Friday sale, you'll find deals on so many items on your list. Some of the best doorbusters and sale items include:

$30 diamond earrings if your purchase is $50 or more

50% off select designer brands

$8 small kitchen appliances (after $12 mail-in rebate)

40% off select women's boots and shoes

$15 select MAC lipsticks (with free star ornament)

Extra $100-$200 off select Dyson vacuums

$10 beauty products from brands like Clinique, Too Faced, Benefit, and Urban Decay

$50 off a Fitbit Versa

Also, the Macy's ad reveals you can score some items for free after a mail-in rebate when shopping in stores from Thursday, Nov. 28 until before 1 p.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 29 and from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. local time on Saturday Nov. 30. The rebates are available while supplies last, and some of the deals include:

Bella 1.5 quart slow cooker (originally $30)

Select women's casual apparel, including Love Tribe sweatshirts, Ideology sweaters, and Style & Co leggings (originally $20 - $35)

Stearns & Foster pillows (originally $40)

Men's and women's fashion watches (originally $40)

Whether you choose to stay home to shop online or venture in stores for freebies, checking people off of your shopping list will be a breeze.