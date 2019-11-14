The biggest day in retail is just around the corner, and Macy's is one of the many stores making it more wallet-friendly to shop for family and friends leading up to the holidays. On Nov. 12, the retail giant gave shoppers a hint of what to expect when it opens for business on Thanksgiving Day — and Macy's Black Friday ad doesn't disappoint. In addition to up to 60% off clothes, jewelry, and home goods, Macy's shoppers can score select items completely free after a mail-in rebate, so here's to your best shopping spree yet.

Following a Black Friday preview sale in stores and online from Thursday, Nov. 21 through Tuesday, Nov. 26 and select doorbuster sales on Wednesday, Nov. 27, Macy's Black Friday savings start right after your Thanksgiving feast. Per press materials, most stores will be opening their doors starting at 5 p.m. local time on Thursday, Nov. 28. Stores will remain open until 2 a.m. local time on Black Friday, Nov. 29. After closing for a few hours stores will reopen on Nov. 29, with advertised hours from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. local time. Shoppers who are looking to take advantage of the savings on Saturday, Nov. 30 can shop from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. local time. Additionally, Black Friday deals will be available at macys.com and Macy's mobile app to browse the offerings without having to leave their home.

Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images

While there's no shortage of great deals to take advantage of, women who are looking for a holiday wardrobe will want to check out:

60% off savings on boots and shoes

30% off select dresses

$10 beauty finds from Clinique, Too Faced, and Benefit

$29.99 diamond earrings with any purchase of $50 or over

In addition to a slew of incredible deals, Macy's is also really helping your wallet this year by offering a range of items that are free after a mail-in rebate. The Black Friday ad states the offers start in stores only on Thursday, Nov. 28. From the looks of it, select items will cost $10 to $20 from the opening on Thursday until 1 p.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 29 and from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. local time on Saturday, Nov. 30, when the prices will then go up. You'll receive a mail-in rebate for the cost of the item while supplies last, and you'll need to follow the instructions to get your money back. Some of the must-have freebies include:

Bella 1.5-quart slow cooker (originally $30)

Men's Levi's T-shirts (originally $25)

Plush throws (originally $30)

Women's casual tops (originally $20 - $35)

Stearns & Foster pillows (originally $40)

Men's and Women's casual watches (originally $40)

Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Again, these sweet steals kick off on Nov. 28 in stores and online, so I'd check out all the offerings and plot out your retail game plan.