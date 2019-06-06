For beauty lovers, a sale on beauty products is probably one of the most exciting things that can happen. But a 10-day-long-sale on beauty products that includes 50% off of some of the most popular beauty brands is probably like heaven. Well, thanks to Macy's 10 Days Of Glam sale there will be a heaven on earth from Tuesday, June 11 — Thursday, June 20.

AS far as the deals go, each day of the sale Macy's will be offering 50% off two different products, each from a different (major) beauty brand. Yup, you read that right, the retailer will be offering 50% off products from 20 different brands.

But that's not all, you can also snag free shipping on your 10 Days Of Glam purchase when you use the code "GLAM10."

But there's a catch the sale is only happening on Macys.com, so don't expect to get these major deals when you walk in to your nearest Macy's location. However, given the fact that the deals on beauty products during the sale are so major, I think that makes up for the fact that it's not happening in-stores as well.

If you already can't contain your excitement and want to hear the details about which brands will be included in the 10 Days Of Glam sale as well as other offerings, then read on for a breakdown.

Tuesday, June 11

Smashbox& BareMinerals Macy's Buy Now

On the first day of the sale on Tuesday, June 11, Macy's customers can cop Smashbox's Photo Finish Pore Minimizing Primer for just $19.50 and BareMineral's bareSkin Complete Coverage Serum Concealer for just $11.

Wednesday, June 12

Mario Badescu & Tarte Macy's Buy Now

On the second day of the sale, you can cop Mario Badescu's Vitamin C Serum for just $22.50 and Tarte's Lights, Camera, Lashes Mascara for $11.50.

Thursday, June 13

IT Cosmetics & Benefit Cosmetics Macy's Buy Now

If you're in the market for an eye cream, bronzer, or blush then you're in luck as IT Cosmetics' Confidence in an Eye Cream will be on sale for $19 come Thursday, June 13 and Benefit Cosmetics' Box O' Powders will be on sale for $15.

Friday, June 14

Benefit Cosmetics & Lancome $0 | Macy's Buy Now

On Friday, June 14 Benefit's Gimme Brow Volumizing Brow Gel will be on sale for just $24 and Lancome's Monsieur Big Mascara will be available for just $12.50.

Saturday, June 15

Clinique & Anastasia Beverly Hills Macy's Buy Now

Anastasia Beverly Hills' Sultry Eye Shadow Palette will be available for jsut $22.50 on Saturday, June 15 while Clinique's Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion + Gel will be on sale for $14.

Sunday, June 16

Philosophy & Too Faced Macy's Buy Now

Come Sunday, June 16 you'll be able to cop Philosophy's Purity Made Simple Pore Extractor Mask for just $17.50 while Too Faced's Natural and Natural Matte Eyeshadow Palettes will be available for $19.

Monday, June 17

Calvin Klein & Tarte Macy's Buy Now

If you're in need a perfume then Calvin Kleins's Deep Euphoria will be on sale for $48 on Monday, June 17 while Tarte's Pro Remix Amazonian Clay eyeshadow palette will be on sale for just $24.50.

Tuesday, June 18

NYX Cosmetics & Origins Macy's Buy Now

NYX Cosmetics has got you covered with set sprays for $6 and under on Tuesday, June 18 while Clarins' Ginger Burst Savory Body Wash will be on sale for $13.

Wednesday, June 19

Bobbi Brown & MAC Cosmetics Macy's Buy Now

If you're in the market for a lipstick then on Wednesday, June 19 you can cop Bobbi Brown's Extra Lip Tint for just $17 and MAC's Lipglass and Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour for $11 each.

Thursday, June 20

Urban Decay & Too Faced Macy's Buy Now

On the last day of the sale, Urban Decay is offering up their Naked Petite Heat Eyeshadow Palette for $14.50 while Too Faced's infamous Hangover 3-in-1 Replenishing Primer & Setting Spray will be on sale for $16.

So if you find yourself in need of some major beauty essentials and want to save a little extra cash, be sure to check out Macy's 10 Day Glam Sale.