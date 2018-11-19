There are so many ways that you can make a difference in this world, whether it's by volunteering your time to work at a shelter, giving away your old clothes and toys, or if you're simply donating money. One key (and super easy) way to contribute to society, however, is through Lyft's Round Up & Donate feature. Lyft has just announced that Round Up & Donate has raised over $10 million in the last year and a half for incredible causes such as Girls Who Code, as well as the ACLU, and even the World Wildlife Fund. Check out how you can make a difference, simply by continuing to use the on-demand car service.

It's hard to believe that in a little over a year, Lyft has become a major donor to several important causes through their Round Up & Donate feature. If you want to opt into it, according to the press release, navigate to the "donate" button in the Lyft app menu. Then, select which charity you want to help. You can choose from a wide variety of charities to help cancer patients, sick children, and even endangered wildlife. Once you decide on your cause of choice, your fares will automatically be rounded up, with the difference allocated to support veterans, fight homelessness, help natural disaster victims, and to provide aid cancer patients. The money has a really tangible impact — it's really helped several people in need, if you aren't always sure how you can better contribute to society.

If you want a better idea of how Lyft has directly impacted society with the $10 million raised from Round Up & Donate, passengers have raised enough money to fund over 1,500 trips for patients to get cancer treatment, according to a press release, as well as 17,000 meals for natural disaster victims, 25,000 toys for child cancer patients, 90,000 girls to participate in computer science programs, and 100,000 care packages for active duty service members globally. It's always reassuring to see how your money is helping, and it's clear that Round Up & Donate has left a direct and positive impact. Check out the infographic for more details.

In the press release, Lyft also laid out the most "giving cities" that use Round Up & Donate the most. San Francisco comes in first, followed by New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Washington D.C., Boston, Seattle, Philadelphia, Denver, and Miami. Pretty cool, right? Whether you're living in the top "most giving" city or if your city doesn't even make to the top 10, you should definitely make sure to opt in for the cause anyway.

This isn't the first time Lyft has gone above and beyond for a good cause. Between Oct. 8 and Nov. 6, the car service led something called Lyft's #DitchYourCar challenge, which called for drivers to give up their cars for one whole month. It was in effort to create a more sustainable environment with less cars on the road, and those who are chosen for the challenge were able to receive an entire month's worth of transportation credits for their city. Groovy, right?

Lyft's Round Up & Donate feature is really solid, and they're doing a great job. Whether you choose to raise money for veterans or to defend and preserve civil rights, you're making a positive difference. Respect.