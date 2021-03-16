Even though it's hard to believe that spring is already here again, I have undeniable proof. Lush's Easter 2021 collection is back again, and it's egg-cellent. The tongue-in-cheek brand infused this new line with all the bold colors, silly designs, and amazing fragrances your could want as you ring in a new, more vibrant season. Lush's Easter collection is available online and in stores now, meaning tons of gorgeous bath bombs, creams, and more await you.

As far as holidays for which brands roll out a red carpet of products go, Easter usually isn't one of them — except when it comes to Lush. Year after year, the self-care brand has me counting down the days to Fat Tuesday in hopes I'll be able to score some sweet-scented yet ridiculously shaped bath bombs pre-Easter. And, it didn't disappoint. For 2021, Lush is filling baskets with 10 new products and two old favorites. The collection is a mix of all the iconic Lush creations you know and love, like bubble bars, body butters, bath bombs (of course), and more. However, that doesn't mean you have any idea what to expect.

As always, Lush went super zany with its ideas, and there are some pieces that are so cute and funny that I get overwhelmed looking at the product pictures. One of my favorites I can't wait to see in person is definitely the Owl and the Pussycat Bath Bomb which somehow depicts a cat sitting next to an owl on a rowboat. You simply don't see soap like that every day. You can even grab a pre-made gift set to simplify any Easter Bunny-ing you have planned.

Lush sells out of its beloved products incredibly quickly, and when it comes to super cute pieces like the retailer's holiday lines, you have to be faster than the white rabbit. Keep scrolling for all the Easter goodies from Lush you'll want to add to your cart ASAP.