Lush Stocking Stuffers Are Here To Make Your Baths Bomb AF

Two things that bring me joy in life are anything miniature, and anything that makes my bathroom feel like a real-life spa on the cheap. Lush Cosmetics, maker of the bath bomb, heroically offers both. Their holiday collection this year does not disappoint, and these Lush stocking stuffers will make your season feel festive, colorful, and luxurious AF.

I hope you've been nice because, trust me, you definitely don't want coal in your stocking this year — unless there is a coal-shaped bath bomb (but that actually probably wouldn't look as cute in reality). Lush Cosmetics recently released their holiday collection and it's full of winter goodies, including a Christmas Sweater Bath Bomb ($8). As satisfying as a good bath bomb is, don't forget that Lush makes so many other wondrous products, like this Sugar Plum Fairy Lip Tint ($9). There are almost too many adorable things to sort through, but I said almost.

I've gone ahead and picked my favorites so you can sit back, relax, and hit that order button. It's up to you if you want to gift the goods to friends or family, or hide them away in your own Christmas stocking. No shame in your bath bomb game.

Star Light Star Bright Luxury Bath Melt

($9; lushusa.com)

This star-shaped bath melt seems like a simple, silver morsel at first glance, but it actually dissolves into a shimmery turquoise, pink, and purple shooting star. Its ginger scent is ultra refreshing, perfect for almost anyone on your list.

You don't have to be in the middle of nowhere to see stars. #swishuponastar #nyc — (@lushcosmetics) #

Pretty mesmerizing, huh?

Christmas Eve Bubble Bar

($8; lushusa.com)

This celestial bath buddy dissolves to create a relaxing, sleep-inducing experience. Just make sure you don't zonk out in the tub.

Giant Golden Wonder Bath Bomb

($20; lushusa.com)

You've probably seen Lush's regular ol' Golden Wonder Bath Bomb ($8), which is already pretty cute, but what's even better is their new giant version of the same golden gift. This super-sized bomb weights two pounds and is equal to five regular sized bombs.

Say hello to GIANT Golden Wonder! It weighs more than 2 pounds and is equivalent to 5 small Golden Wonders - perfect for the bath bomb lover on your list. Get yours here: https://t.co/surGmKpnMD https://t.co/24sVOrdAkX — (@lushcosmetics) #

Look how long it bubbles for!

Tree D Luxury Bath Melt

($7; lushusa.com)

This air-freshener-esque bath melt mimics your hood ornament in looks only. Its citrus scent and moisturizing oils will have you feeling fresh to death.

Luxury Lush Pud Bath Bomb

($8; lushusa.com)

A sprig of holly adorns this colorful bath bomb, and it has a soothing lavender scent to melt away your troubles.

Evergreen Gift Set

($22; lushusa.com)

If you need something a step up from the single product stocking stuffers, Lush has gift sets that are not only expertly curated, but come wrapped up in reusable gift wrap! This evergreen tree set has Lush's Lord Of Misrule sudsy shower cream and a Hidden Mountain bar of soap, and like I said, it's housed in a holiday-themed reusable cloth.

You can also buy those products individually (Lord of Misrule Shower Cream; $10, Hidden Mountain Soap; $8) and then add in a Lord of Misrule Bath Bomb ($8). The reusable wrapping is even sold individually too (Evergreen Knot-Wrap; $7)! Lush has all the supplies you need to find the perfect ready-made gift set or create your own bespoke box.

Snow Fairy Naked Shower Gel

($13; lushusa.com)

Lush's naked shower gels are shaped like a traditional bottle, but they're "naked" because there actually is no bottle! Just scrub a dub dub like it's a bar of soap!

Golden Pear Soap

($9; lushusa.com)

Who doesn't love a good novelty soap? These make great gifts and provide ample entertainment while people ohh and ahh over the adorable soap sculpture.

Goth Fairy Shimmer Bar

($8; lushusa.com)

Even if you've got a grinch in the mix, Lush still has your stocking stuffer needs covered. This Goth Fairy body shimmer bar will warm the heart, and shine the skin, of your toughest Christmas critic.