Luke P. will likely go down in Bachelor Nation history as one of the franchise's worst villains. He spent nearly his entire time on Hannah's season of The Bachelorette fighting with every other guy in the mansion, and his time with Hannah wasn't much better. But somehow, Luke P. made it all the way to the final four. He might have made it even further had he not shamed Hannah for possibly having sex during her Fantasy Suite dates. But, Luke P. was eliminated in Greece, after having made a whole lot of enemies. That wasn't the end of him though. Luke P.'s "Men Tell All" interview gave him the chance to explain more, and it got his former Bachelorette co-stars pretty heated.

Luke P. was the first to appear on "Men Tell All," and right from the start, he received a very cold welcome from the in-studio audience. He said that he had only been looking for clarity or closure from Hannah, and that's why he returned to Greece to ask for a second chance. But, he continued to defend his actions and even said that he still loves her.

Earlier on July 22, Luke P. addressed his experience on The Bachelorette in an Instagram post. He wrote:

I had to go back and fight for her, I believed in my heart she was making the biggest mistake of her life based on what she was telling me, I wanted her to know that we could get through this and I was here for her. Of course all of these conversations were left out and I’m an “evil pathological liar” so believe what you want.

Luke P.'s private interview time got interrupted by Devin, who was so upset by what he was hearing from backstage that he couldn't even wait to confront Luke about how he was being massively misogynistic . Devin raced out and said to Luke P., "I feel that you are the man that wants to control a woman so that you can feel better about yourself. I'm sorry but that's not a man."

Luke P. said that he wasn't there to argue, but of course there were a few more fights once all the guys came out. Luke P. said that he thought there was a target on his back because he was the front-runner, but the rest of the guys said that his negative actions throughout the season speak for themselves.

"You are a narcissistic, cantankerous, misogynist," Mike said. "Your future wife is going to be a prisoner of you if you don't change."

Connor S. put his feelings about Luke P. even more bluntly, by plainly telling him, "f*ck you."

The guys were upset about how Luke P. wouldn't take responsibility for his actions and how he forced his faith on others. But most of all, they were upset about how he treated Hannah.

Hannah got the chance to talk about her experience with Luke P. when she took the hot seat. She said that she put up with a lot more than she should have in her relationship with Luke P. and that she was tired of being slut-shamed.

There was no final goodbye withe Luke P. since he got up and left in the middle of the show. That's it for Luke P... for now, at least.

Season 15 of The Bachelorette concludes with a two-night finale at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 29, and Tuesday, July 30, on ABC.