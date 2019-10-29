Luke Perry's 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' Deleted Scene Is So Good

As it turns out, there is even more new footage of Luke Perry for fans to watch. The world was shocked when the beloved actor died at the beginning of 2019, and they flocked to theaters to see his big-screen goodbye when Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hit theaters over the summer. Well, now fans can see more of this final performance, because Luke Perry's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood deleted scene was just released.

Perry had a relatively small part in Tarantino's ode to Tinseltown, but he was in one of the movie's standout scenes. In the middle of the film, Leonardo DiCaprio's character Rick Dalton landed a villainous role on the TV Western Lancer. Although Dalton is a fictional character, Lancer was actually a real show that aired from 1968 to 1970, and Dalton's costars James Stacy and Wayne Maunder (played by Timothy Olyphant and Luke Perry, respectively) were real actors who starred on the show.

One of the most memorable scenes in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood came as Rick was filming a scene opposite Wayne in Lancer. The scene saw Rick's character threaten a child as Wayne's good-guy lawman attempted to bargain with him, ending with Rick breaking down into tears once his director and costars praised his performance in the scene.

Now, as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is preparing for its digital and home movie release, Sony shared a deleted scene that gives fans a longer look at Perry and Olyphant at work on Lancer. The short scene shows the two actors in their Western characters poking fun at one another as they set off to reunite with their father. Check it out for yourself below:

While this new clip may not be much, it is still super meaningful for all Luke Perry fans, whether they grew up watching the actor portray Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210 or had only recently developed a connection with him as the kindly supportive father Fred Andrews on Riverdale.

At the time of his death, Perry was still in the midst of filming the final few episodes of Riverdale Season 3; he had wrapped filming on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at the end of 2018. Although his final appearance as Fred Andrews on Riverdale's April 24 episode was technically the last thing he ever filmed, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood serves as his true final performance since it was released months after that on July 26.

This deleted scene of Perry and Olyphant will be one of the various extras included on the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood DVD, Blu-ray, and digital releases. The new releases will also include five behind-the-scenes featurettes focused on different aspects of recreating 1969 Hollywood for the film. You can get the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood digital release on Nov. 26, followed by the physical releases on Dec. 10.