Luke Gets Blue Milk In 'The Last Jedi' & It's The Best 'Star Wars' Easter Egg Ever

It's not uncommon that during the actual saving of the galaxy, a jedi gets a little famished and needs some sweet, sweet sustenance. In the Star Wars universe, this comes from blue milk. Yup, it's blue, and if I'm being honest, it looks even more appetizing to me than the regular ol' white stuff we have here in the real world. And with the newest Star Wars film finally in theaters, we get to see even more of it with an amazing Easter egg. Luke Skywalker gets blue milk in Star Wars: The Last Jedi and it's probably one of the best parts of the movie. It also answered a huge question that fans had about the milk, which is, where do you get it and what kind of animal makes it?

So, what is blue milk? It's made from the mammary glands of the female Bantha and it's widely popular throughout a lot of the planets in the galaxy, including Tatooine, Lothal, and Lah'mu. According to WookieePedia (yes, that's a real thing), blue milk is known for being really rich and the color suggests it's very sweet. It's also used to make butter and ice cream. YUM!

When do we first see the blue milk? Well, actually, the blue milk in Star Wars goes all the way back to the first installment of the original trilogy, Star Wars: A New Hope. But, you may be unaware of that because, as iconic as it became, the blue milk scene in A New Hope was actually cut from the final film. In the scene, Beru Lars was pouring the milk into a jug in her kitchen.

The Nerd Vault on YouTube

But, throughout his time in Tatooine, we see Luke drink this milk. And his affinity for it has obviously stayed with him after all these years, because he goes straight to the source for the milk in The Last Jedi.

The scene itself is super gross but also really, really funny at the same time. We see Rey following Luke around Ahch-To trying to get him to re-join the Rebellion and defeat the First Order. He walks up to a huge, dinosaur-looking creature that's sitting on the side of a mountain. The creature, which is a Bantha, has four big udders hanging out. Luke starts milking one of them right into his cup, and there you go.

Rey is standing there during this scene, which makes it hilariously awkward, and she even feels the need to look away as if something forbidden or private is going on. Most Star Wars have wondered where the milk comes from and how to get it. Turns out, you just pull on some Bantha udders like you would a cow. Delicious.

Fans were psyched to finally find out what kind of animal produces the blue milk.

Another fan said,

Another said,

Some fans were also quick to point out that the blue milk in The Last Jedi seemed to look more green than blue. Maybe going straight to the source makes it a different color? UGH, I'm grossing myself out a little bit.

The blue milk wasn't the only Easter egg fans got. Actually, there were a bunch. For one, Han Solo's dice come back into the storyline, which were seen in the original trilogy and left out of the second. Oh, and the scene where Kylo Ren brings Rey to Snoke? It's basically an exact replica of the scene we see in Return of the Jedi when Darth Vader brings Luke to the emperor.

Keep the Easter eggs coming, guys.