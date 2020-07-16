When Lucy Hale was preparing for her role in the new movie A Nice Girl Like You, in which she plays a violinist who creates an NSFW to-do list after being told by her ex that she's "too inhibited," the former Pretty Little Liars star went to a sex convention. "It was such a fun movie to make because... we went to a sex convention," she told E! News, adding that "it was wild... Stuff I'd never seen before."

Hale felt she was fated to take on the racy role. "I, like, read the whole script and was so embarrassed and blushing the whole time because there are so many things that happen because... I play a girl called Lucy Neal, which is crazy. It was written as that. Lucy Neal, Lucy Hale. I was like, 'This is meant to be!' The whole time I was reading it, I was just laughing my butt off and it made me feel uncomfortable. Like, really uncomfortable. So I knew that I had to do it just to break me out of my shell."

While the script did made her feel uncomfortable, Hale did note that she's not "as inhibited" as her character. In fact, she was down to try some of the new moves she learned filming the movie. "There were some things in the movie that I had never heard of or done," she revealed. "So, it broadened my horizons."

Now, while she wouldn't dish on exactly what the moves are, I'm going to go ahead and assume some of those new moves she's interested in might involve a trip to the sex toy shop. If so, Hale's fingers are crossed tight that she won't be running into her mom. "She is like a sweet, souther, Christian lady and she would be mortified because you know she'd find me just holding stuff and she'd be like, 'Lucy!' She already thinks I'm crazy."

I mean, to be fair. No matter how cool your parents are, I don't think anyone's really dying to run into them while perusing dildos and flavored lubes.